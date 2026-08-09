Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton fatal stabbing marks city’s 9th homicide of 2026

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 9, 2026 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 dead from stab wounds in Hamilton is city’s 9th homicide'
1 dead from stab wounds in Hamilton is city’s 9th homicide
WATCH ABOVE: A man in Hamilton, Ont. Is dead after being found with stab wounds early Sunday morning. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. As Sean O'Shea reports, the homicide is the city's ninth and it has residents feeling uneasy as it surpasses the number reported in all of 2025.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is dead in Hamilton, Ont., after police say an altercation occurred in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds early Sunday by a taxi driver on Main Street West near Frid Street. The driver called 911, then tried to perform first aid. Police said they were called at about 2:30 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re not really sure what took place between the altercation and the victim being located, that’s something that we’re still trying to sort through,” said Det. Staff Sgt. Lisa Chambers.

According to police, the altercation happened about 10 minutes prior to the man being found. Neither a weapon nor a suspect had been identified as of Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The death is the city’s ninth homicide of the year, already surpassing the seven reported in total in 2025.

Chambers said police have obtained video related to the incident and are working to obtain more that could help in the investigation.

People are asked to contact police if they have any information about the incident or have any video footage to provide.

with files from Global News’ Sean O’Shea

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices