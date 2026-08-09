Hamilton fatal stabbing marks city’s 9th homicide of 2026

A man is dead in Hamilton, Ont., after police say an altercation occurred in the parking lot of a grocery store.
The 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds early Sunday by a taxi driver on Main Street West near Frid Street. The driver called 911, then tried to perform first aid. Police said they were called at about 2:30 a.m.
The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
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“We’re not really sure what took place between the altercation and the victim being located, that’s something that we’re still trying to sort through,” said Det. Staff Sgt. Lisa Chambers.
According to police, the altercation happened about 10 minutes prior to the man being found. Neither a weapon nor a suspect had been identified as of Sunday afternoon.
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The death is the city’s ninth homicide of the year, already surpassing the seven reported in total in 2025.
Chambers said police have obtained video related to the incident and are working to obtain more that could help in the investigation.
People are asked to contact police if they have any information about the incident or have any video footage to provide.
—with files from Global News’ Sean O’Shea
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