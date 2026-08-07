Child driving car strikes woman walking dog in California, police say

A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after police said a child under the age of 10 was driving a car that struck her while she was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk on Thursday in Oakland, Calif.
In a statement to Global News, the Oakland Police Department confirmed it is investigating the vehicle collision that occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday.
“Officers were dispatched to the area to investigate reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a female pedestrian in her 30s, who had been struck by a vehicle,” police said.
“Paramedic personnel transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition.”
The driver of the vehicle was a juvenile under 10 years old and a passenger in the vehicle was also under the age of 10, according to police.
Both children were transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment and were both listed in stable condition, police added.
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During the investigation, police said it appeared that the white Toyota Camry driven by the juvenile was travelling northbound on 35th Avenue and struck another vehicle travelling southbound before losing control and hitting the pedestrian, who was walking in the crosswalk with a dog.
The woman’s dog ran from the scene after the crash but was found unharmed, according to the East Bay Times.
“It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision. Officers contacted the juveniles’ parents, who are cooperating with the investigation,” police said.
Police have not said how the children gained access to the vehicle or who the vehicle belongs to.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.
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