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1 comment

  1. Dave
    August 8, 2026 at 2:13 pm

    Bullets are cheap and effective

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Canada

Police say suspect linked to Annapolis Royal shooting is armed and dangerous

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 8, 2026 12:59 pm
1 min read
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Sept. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Sept. 1, 2024. Darren Calabrese/ The Canadian Press
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Police are asking residents in the Bedford, N.S., area to stay indoors as officers search for an armed and dangerous man believed to be connected to a shooting in Annapolis Royal.

Police are searching for a 31-year-old man whose vehicle was found in the parking lot behind Sunnyside Mall in Bedford, according to a Halifax police release on Saturday.

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Investigators believe the man may be hiding in nearby woods.

The suspect is described as a white man standing about six-foot-three with brown hair and brown facial hair.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, remain inside their homes and lock their doors while the search continues.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

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Police have not released additional information about the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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