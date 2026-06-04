Canada’s long-delayed AI strategy is about to be released

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Ottawa on Thursday is set to unveil its long-delayed federal artificial intelligence strategy, a roadmap highly anticipated for its implications on the AI industry and Canadians’ trust in the technology.

Government officials are due to hold a technical briefing on the strategy at 9 a.m. Eastern ahead of its public release.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon has dubbed the strategy “AI for All,” promising it will ensure AI is accessible and beneficial for every Canadian.

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The strategy is expected to push for widespread adoption of AI across the public and private sectors, while promoting AI literacy and skills education and addressing concerns around safety and privacy.

Sovereign AI technology and infrastructure is also a major pillar of the strategy, the government has said.

Experts have told Global News the government has to show it can strike a balance between harnessing AI’s economic potential while acknowledging the trust deficit among Canadians and finding ways to turn it around.

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Solomon said this week that trust will be a major focus of the strategy, and that forthcoming legislation on online harms and updating Canada’s private sector privacy laws will help address Canadians’ concerns.

A new Ipsos report released Wednesday that surveyed 32 countries on AI found Canadians remain among the least enthusiastic and trusting populations when it comes to the technology.

More to come…