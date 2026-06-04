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4 comments

  1. Zhào
    June 4, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    He likely spends a lot of time at brothels with a face like that

  2. Anonymous
    June 4, 2026 at 1:35 pm

    Hey lorree, would your attitude change if it was your son facing charges. There are such things as false accusations. this is a very serious thing. and I hope the real truth comes out, no matter what the outcome.

  3. Darryl Sandy
    June 4, 2026 at 1:35 pm

    Let the Court do it’s business, and not the court of public opinion. If guilty deal harshly.

  4. Lorree
    June 4, 2026 at 1:16 pm

    Yeah, they are always innocent, until they’re not. Guilty until proven innocent in my eyes. You don’t get arrested for nothing.

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Politics

B.C. MLA facing criminal sex assault charge

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 1:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MLA Jordan Kealy facing sex assault charge'
MLA Jordan Kealy facing sex assault charge
MLA Jordan Kealy is facing a sex assault charge, Global News has learned. Jordan Armstrong has the details.
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Peace River North independent MLA Jordan Kealy says he was arrested and released on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault.

He tells Global News the allegation involves a former family friend — an adult — and occurred in 2024 in the Peace region.

He declined to give further details but says he is innocent and will fight the charge.

“I want my constituents to know that I’ve done nothing wrong,” Kealy told Global News over the phone.

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“I’m completely innocent … I’ll prove that in court. And I’ll continue to do my job as an MLA to help my constituents. And, and once … this is proven in court that I’m innocent, I’ll continue to do this. I’ll continue to … do my job and I’ll, I’ll stay doing my job.”

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Kealy said he has no plans to take a leave of absence.

Kealy added he has told new BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay that he’ll remain an independent while the case unfolds in court.

Kealy was elected as a BC Conservative in 2024, but left the party the following year after fellow MLA Dallas Brodie was ejected from caucus.

There was speculation he’d return to the party after appearing on stage at this past weekend’s convention after Findlay was selected leader.

Kealy is the second former BC Conservative facing a criminal charge:

In March, Richmond MLA Hon Chan was removed from caucus after being charged with assault, assault by choking and uttering threats.

As for Kealy, his first court appearance is scheduled for July 6 in Fort St. John.

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