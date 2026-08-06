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7 comments

  1. Ben.
    August 7, 2026 at 12:49 am

    Harper was a Chinese Spy and Poilievre is a CCP Agent Hacker. This is a well known fact amongst the experts

  2. Welcome to Chindia,formerly known as Trudeau's Post Nation Canada
    August 7, 2026 at 12:46 am

    We don’t have to worry about Chinese hacking ,the Liberals will gladly hand them anything they request. India as well.

  3. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 9:40 pm

    And lets pretend that this is a new concern. We all remember how to Chinese agents infiltrated the nation’s most important biolab in Winnipeg, and JT allowed it and did nothing about it.

  4. Evans
    August 6, 2026 at 5:58 pm

    China is financing the anti- data centers movement in Canada. CSIS has documentation on this. Keep that in mind when you see a news article or protest against data centers in Canada

  5. Timmy
    August 6, 2026 at 5:38 pm

    Canaduh major player LoL, major knob gobbler yes!

  6. Q
    August 6, 2026 at 5:36 pm

    Canaduh major player not, major returd YES!

  7. Dave
    August 6, 2026 at 4:55 pm

    Foreign interference is only acceptable when it helps the LPC win elections

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Canada

Canada must ‘be vigilant’ of foreign actors targeting technology: minister

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 4:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGuinty announces $20.3M ‘quantum defence hub’ in Calgary'
McGuinty announces $20.3M ‘quantum defence hub’ in Calgary
WATCH: Canadian Minister of National Defence David McGuinty announced on Thursday a $20.3 million investment to establish Canada's third Defence Innovation Secure Hub at the University of Calgary, dedicated to advancing quantum technologies. The hub will bring together researchers, industry partners and the Canadian Armed Forces to accelerate the development of next-generation defence capabilities, with McGuinty saying, "Countries that lead in quantum will help shape the next generation of military capability."
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Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canada must “be vigilant” of foreign actors targeting the country’s technology, pointing to artificial intelligence and intellectual property as potential targets.

McGuinty had been asked by a reporter what the government is doing to protect technology being stolen from competitors like China.

“That’s a very, very big question. The government has seized with this responsibility nowhere more obviously than I think in the field of artificial intelligence where Canada is becoming a major player,” he said.

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“We’re going to have to be vigilant. We have experience with this issue of the loss of intellectual property over time, for example, of Nortel previously.”

McGuinty added: “The safeguards that we’ve got in place now are significant. Our security and intelligence organizations have more than a watching brief on these kinds of activities,” he said on Thursday, announcing over $20 million in funding towards Canada’s third defence innovation secure hub dedicated to quantum technologies.

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Canadian telecom giant Nortel dominated the global fibre optics industry for years before filing for bankruptcy in 2009 and liquidating in 2017.

Chinese espionage and hacking has been cited as a critical factor in the company’s demise by former company employees and media reporting.

Chinese hackers are alleged to have had a wide array of access to the former telecommunications giant as far back as 2000, which included downloaded business plans, research and development reports, employee emails, among other documents.

As Nortel Networks declined, Chinese multinational technology corporation Huawei grew to become one of the more dominant telecom equipment makers.

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