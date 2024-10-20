Halifax Police investigate sudden death inside Walmart store

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death at a Walmart in the city on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, police released a statement about a death at the store on Mumford Road.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The store is closed and police are requesting people stay away from the area while they conduct the investigation.

No details have been released about the circumstances of the death.

On Sunday morning, multiple police cars remained on scene. The store will remain closed to customers for at least all of Sunday.

More to come.

With files from Krista Hessey and Ella MacDonald