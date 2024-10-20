Menu

Crime

Halifax Police investigate sudden death inside Walmart store

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 20, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
HRM police officers stand outside of the Walmart located on Mumford Rd, Halifax. View image in full screen
HRM police officers stand outside of the Walmart located on Mumford Rd, Halifax. Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death at a Walmart in the city on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, police released a statement about a death at the store on Mumford Road.

The store is closed and police are requesting people stay away from the area while they conduct the investigation.

No details have been released about the circumstances of the death.

On Sunday morning, multiple police cars remained on scene. The store will remain closed to customers for at least all of Sunday.

More to come.

With files from Krista Hessey and Ella MacDonald

