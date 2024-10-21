Menu

Canada

Trudeau resignation would be in Canada’s best interest: Liberal MP

By Jillian Piper Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 1:37 pm
2 min read
WATCH LIVE: Question period in the House of Commons after Parliament returns
Liberal MP Sean Casey says he thinks it is in the nation’s best interest for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down in order to avoid a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre.

Casey, who said last week he has been hearing the sentiment that Trudeau should resign from his constituents and agrees with them, spoke to reporters Monday as the House of Commons resumes and ahead of more expected questions about Trudeau’s leadership as his caucus prepares to meet on Wednesday.

“Voting is an emotional exercise. It’s not based on logic. If it was based on logic and rational thinking, we’d be 20 points up, not down. But there’s been baggage accumulated. People have tuned him out,” Casey said to reporters.

Casey confirmed he is one of up to 30 Liberal MPs who have signed on to an internal document calling on Trudeau to step aside, which is expected to be raised at the next caucus meeting on Wednesday.

Click to play video: '4 more Trudeau cabinet ministers quit amid Liberal party turmoil'
4 more Trudeau cabinet ministers quit amid Liberal party turmoil

Last week saw four more cabinet ministers tell Trudeau they won’t run for re-election, adding to a growing cabinet exodus and other MP resignations this year.

Casey would not detail the contents of the document to reporters and declined to list how many Liberal MPs have signed on.

However, he said he has not directly heard that any of his colleagues oppose the idea.

“The ones that I have communicated with have all been remarkably supportive, so anyone that has something negative to say hasn’t said it to me yet,” Casey said.

Click to play video: 'Liberals unhappy with Trudeau ‘don’t have another choice’: ex-BQ leader'
Liberals unhappy with Trudeau ‘don’t have another choice’: ex-BQ leader

While Casey said he has not been working with any potential candidates to replace Trudeau, he believes there are several viable alternatives.

“In the view of my constituents, almost anyone [would be better],” Casey said. “There’s been a half a dozen very qualified people who are rumored to be interested. I think every one of those names is interesting.”
Several Liberal cabinet ministers have told Global News they still have confidence in Trudeau including Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, and Prairies Economic Development Minister Dan Vandal, who is among those not running again.

Vandal  said he thinks this disagreement is healthy.

“I think everyone has a different perspective, and that’s what a caucus was made for, to have those sorts of discussions,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Top Liberals display united front, as calls for Trudeau to step aside grow'
Top Liberals display united front, as calls for Trudeau to step aside grow

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said while he supports Trudeau, he can understand the general public may be fatigued of the Liberal government.

“After almost nine years in power, it is normal that people have discussions about having seen the prime minister a lot and maybe wanting some change,” Guilbeault said.

“But I think when they start looking at the alternative, which is Pierre Poilievre, I think they’re going to think twice about it.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

