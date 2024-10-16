A Liberal MP says his constituents want Trudeau to go — and he agrees

Send this page to someone via email

Amid recent reports of a Liberal caucus revolt aimed at getting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, a longtime Liberal MP says he’s hearing similar sentiments from his constituents — a feeling he agrees with.

“I confirm that I am increasingly hearing from constituents that I represent that it is time for Trudeau to go, and that I agree with them,” Liberal MP Sean Casey said in an email to Global News.

Casey, who has served as MP for Charlottetown since 2011, was confirming comments first made to CBC News on Tuesday.

His concerns come just days after International Trade Minister Mary Ng publicly addressed reports of a growing internal revolt among some in the Liberal caucus, and expressed her confidence in Trudeau.

Some members of the Liberal caucus have been approaching colleagues to sign a document asking Trudeau to resign, though sources who spoke to Global News said no one is allowed to take pictures of the document or reproduce copies of it.

One MP told The Canadian Press the number of MPs involved is not insignificant and unlike previous rumours, this one is real.

The Canadian Press also reported that MP is not among those involved in the revolt.

Several Liberals at a housing announcement on Wednesday also faced questions about Casey’s comments and the growing reports of an internal revolt.

Jenna Sudds, minister of families, children and social development, told reporters she supports Trudeau, as did Transport Minister and President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand.

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi was also present, saying he supports Trudeau and disagrees with Casey.

This past weekend, Trudeau was in Laos for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and did not speak with reporters.

Calls for Trudeau to leave his post have been growing in recent months, with losses in two recent byelections in longtime Liberal strongholds in Toronto and Montreal adding fuel to the fire.

Fellow Maritime MP Wayne Long of New Brunswick previously called for Trudeau’s resignation following the Toronto-St. Paul’s byelection loss, though the same sentiment was expressed privately by others at the time.

That call appeared to fizzle out over the summer, though it appears to have risen since.

Even amid reports of a caucus revolt and the Liberals down in the polls by double digits to the Conservatives, Trudeau has stayed firm that he plans to lead the Liberals into the next election, which could happen any time before October 2025.

— with files from Global News’ Jillian Piper, David Akin and Uday Rana