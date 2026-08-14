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Canada

Highway through Summerland, B.C., reopened with limited hours, stopping restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2026 8:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Summerland resident loses home, music venue, and animal sanctuary'
B.C. wildfires: Summerland resident loses home, music venue, and animal sanctuary
WATCH: B.C. wildfires: Summerland resident loses home, music venue, and animal sanctuary
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The main highway through Summerland, B.C., has temporarily reopened, giving people a limited glimpse into some of the destruction of a fast-moving fire that chased thousands from the city and surrounding communities last weekend.

Charred hillsides blackened by fire still billowed with small patches of smoke on Thursday, but the worst of the damage visible from the highway was a local roadside inn that was destroyed when the fire jumped the road.

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Every exit was blocked off with pylons, including entrances to local businesses, with some staffed by security guards to prevent people from pulling off the road.

But signage directed residents with temporary access permits where they could turn off to get into evacuated neighbourhoods.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Bald Range blaze remains out of control, and has now grown to more than 190 square kilometres.

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It is one of four blazes classified as a wildfire of note by the service, the other three being the Pear Lake fire near Clinton, B.C., and the Ainslie Creek and Brunswick Creek fires outside Boston Bar.

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