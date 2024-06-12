Menu

Crime

Quebec police arrest three in $9-million fraud, data theft case involving Desjardins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Staying protected online in wake of ‘supermassive’ data breach'
Staying protected online in wake of ‘supermassive’ data breach
Related: A staggering 26 billion records have been exposed in a leak experts are describing as on a different scale than previous breaches. Tech expert Kyle Wilson explains what happened and what you can do to avoid getting caught up in other online scams or phishing attempts – Jan 28, 2024
Montreal-area police have arrested three people in connection with a major data theft and $8.9-million fraud involving the co-operative financial group Desjardins.

Police in Laval, Que., say one of the suspects was caught with a list of personal data for 1.6 million Quebecers.

The arrests are tied to a 2019 data theft that targeted more than 9.7 million Desjardins clients in Canada and internationally, including almost seven million Quebecers.

Police say the three suspects used the stolen data to commit fraud totalling $8.9 million between September 2018 and January 2019.

Two of them, aged 33 and 36, are scheduled to appear in court today, while a court date for the third has not been set.

They face charges of fraud over $5,000, trafficking in identity information, possession of identity information, and identity theft.

Police say they are searching for a fourth person in connection with the fraud and data theft.

Click to play video: 'Increasing concern about cyberattacks in Canada'
Increasing concern about cyberattacks in Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

