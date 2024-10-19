Menu

Crime

Brampton shooting leaves one woman dead, three injured

By Staff Global News
Posted October 19, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
A woman is dead and three others injured in an early morning shooting in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police say the homicide bureau has been called in to investigate.

Police responded to a call near Rutherford Road South and Selby Road around 6 a.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One victim, a woman, was pronounced dead upon their arrival. Three others, two women and a man, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, though not life-threatening.

Const. Richard Chin said passengers in a vehicle opened fire on a second vehicle parked in the industrial area. Six people, a man and five women, were inside the second vehicle, police said. A black GMC Yukon on the scene can be seen riddled with bullet holes. The two other women passengers were unharmed.

Police are canvassing the area looking for any witness testimonies or video that could assist them in the investigation. No suspects have been identified.

More to come.

