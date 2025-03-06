Menu

Crime

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, alleged drug kingpin added to FBI 10 most wanted list

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 2:44 pm
Former B.C. Olympian tied to international drug ring and Ontario homicides
Prosecutors have tied Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding, who once called Coquitlam home, to an international drug trafficking operation they call "ruthless and deadly." Wedding faces eight charges in the United States, including murder. U.S. authorities say he is on the lam, and are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Oct 17, 2024
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and alleged drug kingpin has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Ryan James Wedding is wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other locations in the United States.

Additionally, it is alleged that Wedding was involved in orchestrating multiple murders in connection with his drug crimes, according to the FBI.

The U.S. Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program is now offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wedding.

The FBI said he may be living in Mexico.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Wedding on Sept. 17, 2024 for numerous charges including, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; conspiracy to export cocaine; continuing criminal enterprise; murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime and attempt to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime.

The FBI said Wedding is considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP said Wedding also goes by the names: “Giant,” “Public Enemy” and “El Jefe.”

“Ryan Wedding continues to pose one of the largest organized crime threats to Canada, even as a fugitive,” Liam Price, director general, International Special Services of the RCMP, said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our US and Mexico counterparts in the search for Wedding. Never has it been more important than now to ensure our continued collaboration with our international partners to tackle the threats we face and prevent transnational crime from hurting everyday Canadians and our allies.”

Wedding competed as a snowboarder for Canada at the 2002 Winter Games.

Anyone with information about Wedding is asked to contact the FBI via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram (neither government-operated nor government-controlled platforms) at (424) 495-0614.

They may also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or consulate, or submit a tip online.

