Canada

Canadian police arrest, charge over 100 in child exploitation operation

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
106 arrested, 308 charges laid in connection with online child sexual exploitation, RCMP say
Police say they have made more than 100 arrests and laid more than 300 charges in a major national child exploitation operation.

Representatives of the RCMP and other police forces provided an update today on a project aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse.

RCMP Insp. Matthieu Girard told a news conference the recent sweep, known as Project Steel, led to the identification of dozens of victims and 37 children being safeguarded from harm.

A total of 1,132 electronic devices were seized, and charges laid so far include possession, distribution and accessing child pornography.

Girard said the numbers are preliminary and there are hundreds of ongoing investigations.

He said child protection requires a joint approach involving law enforcement, government, non-governmental organizations and technology companies working together.

— With files from Catherine Morrison

© 2025 The Canadian Press

