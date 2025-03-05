Canadian police arrest, charge over 100 in child exploitation operation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they have made more than 100 arrests and laid more than 300 charges in a major national child exploitation operation.

Representatives of the RCMP and other police forces provided an update today on a project aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP Insp. Matthieu Girard told a news conference the recent sweep, known as Project Steel, led to the identification of dozens of victims and 37 children being safeguarded from harm.

A total of 1,132 electronic devices were seized, and charges laid so far include possession, distribution and accessing child pornography.

Girard said the numbers are preliminary and there are hundreds of ongoing investigations.

He said child protection requires a joint approach involving law enforcement, government, non-governmental organizations and technology companies working together.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Catherine Morrison