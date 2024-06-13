Kevin Spacey cries, says he’s in debt ‘many millions’ in new interview

Send this page to someone via email

Kevin Spacey is trying to make a comeback in the entertainment world, but not before he shed a few tears on Piers Morgan‘s talk show.

The 64-year-old actor discussed a range of personal topics during his Tuesday night interview on the YouTube series Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Most notably, Spacey — who has faced numerous international sexual assault claims for which he has not been found guilty — told the host that he’s broke and can’t foot the bill for his legal fees.

When asked how much money he has, Spacey paused, looked around the room and answered, “None.”

With a sniffle, Spacey said he is “many millions” of dollars in debt.

He hung his head and cried while discussing his Baltimore home, which Spacey said is being foreclosed on. He revealed the house will be sold at auction. The five-floor, 9,000-square-foot condo includes seven bathrooms, an elevator, a home theatre and a panoramic roof deck, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage,” said a teary-eyed Spacey. “I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now.”

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he's lost his home and now owes 'many millions' in legal bills. Watch the full interview at 8pm (UK) on YouTube 👇 📺 https://t.co/QR11ywsANx@piersmorgan | @KevinSpacey pic.twitter.com/ouW06zE2vY — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

Spacey said he’s lived in Baltimore since Netflix began filming House of Cards there in 2012.

The actor claimed he’s so far been able to “dodge” filing for bankruptcy.

Spacey has never been found guilty of any sexual assault or harassment charges in court. He has historically denied wrongdoing but admitted to Morgan that he’s been “too handsy” with people in the past.

Last summer, a U.K. court acquitted the House of Cards star on sexual assault charges based on allegations from four different men. The accusations dated from 2001 to 2013, when Spacey was the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London. In 2022, a New York jury also cleared Spacey in a lawsuit filed by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who was the first to accuse Spacey of sexual assault. Rapp told the court the abuse dated back three decades to when he was 14 years old.

Spacey is currently involved in a civil trial in the U.K., put forward by a man who has accused the actor of sexually assaulting him in 2008, causing “psychiatric damage and financial loss.”

1:23 Kevin Spacey ‘humbled’ after being acquitted of sexual assault charges by London jury

When Morgan, 59, asked Spacey on Tuesday what he would do about his legal and financial troubles, Spacey answered with resolve, twice stating he would “get back on the horse.”

A message from the King

During his interview on Tuesday, Spacey told Morgan he’s received support from several notable people, namely King Charles. When Morgan asked Spacey if it was true the King had been “very supportive” amid the actor’s scandals, Spacey confirmed the rumour.

Though he said he hasn’t spoken to the King directly, Spacey said he “heard a message” of support from the monarch.

“I’m very grateful for that,” Spacey said. “I don’t want to drag him into all of this.”

He said King Charles, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II, often visited the Old Vic Theatre when the King was the Prince of Wales.

"I heard a message [of support] and I'm very, very grateful for that." Kevin Spacey tells Piers Morgan he was passed on a message from King Charles. Watch more: https://t.co/CYVsrHrhCU@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/z0cgpuPoF2 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

With a cheeky smile, Spacey joked that Morgan would have to “pay his guests more” to get the real dirt on the royal family.

Spacey wished the King well amid his recent cancer diagnosis.

Kevin Spacey and Jeffrey Epstein

Kevin Spacey said he on various occasions flew on private planes owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The flights, according to Spacey, were taken as part of his humanitarian work completed alongside former U.S. president Bill Clinton for the Clinton Foundation. According to Spacey, on some occasions Epstein himself, as well as his confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, were also on these flights.

“If you’d asked me in 2015 — maybe if you even asked me in 2002 — did I know a guy named Jeffrey Epstein, I probably would have said no,” Spacey recalled. “Of course, I have since learned who he is, and I have since been able to go back and find out the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein.”

"He's not my friend, I'm not a confidante, I never spent time with him." Kevin Spacey tells Piers Morgan how he ended up on Jeffrey Epstein's planes while carrying out humanitarian work with Bill Clinton. "There were young girls on those flights."@KevinSpacey | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/rQ2bXIZxXt — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

“I didn’t know him. I’ve never spent any time with him,” Spacey maintained. “I was with the Clinton Foundation people, that’s who I was with.”

Regardless, Spacey said Epstein had several “young girls” around him on the flights, which made him uneasy.

“He’s not my friend, I’m not a confidante, I never spent time with him,” he said.

Spacey denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island and said he has never abused young girls.

Celebrity support for Kevin Spacey

Despite the allegations against him, a number of other actors and famous people have supported Spacey publicly.

Last month, Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone, Stephen Fry and F. Murray Abraham called for Spacey to return to Hollywood after being unfairly cancelled. Singer Elton John has also publicly defended Spacey.

John, as well as his husband David Furnish, both gave witness statements during Spacey’s U.K. trial last year. Spacey became weepy as he recalled John being “the first email I got” after Rapp first accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

He said John offered love and emotional support in his email.

"Elton was the first email I got." Kevin Spacey gets emotional recounting the support he's had from Elton John and David Furnish since being embroiled in sex allegations. Watch more: https://t.co/CYVsrHrPss@KevinSpacey | @piersmorgan | @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/aQIR3Ephbr — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

Spacey said he did not ask John and Furnish to testify in the U.K. trial.

“I told them a piece of information that one of the accusers had said about them, which was not true, and Elton and David said, ‘We have to testify,'” Spacey recalled, adding that the famous couple “insisted” on it.

Spacey said he is “fortunate” to have such supportive friends in his life. Some of the actor’s past co-stars, however, have continued to ice out Spacey.

He said his former House of Cards co-star Robin Wright has not reached out since Spacey was killed off from the Netflix original.

“I understand,” Spacey said of Wright’s decision not to contact him after his firing. “I think that by distancing herself from me it allowed her to not have to answer a lot of questions.”

Kevin Spacey discusses being fired from Netflix's House Of Cards and not hearing from his co-star Robin Wright since. "I think by distancing herself from me it allowed her to not have to answer a lot of questions." 📺 https://t.co/CYVsrHrPss@KevinSpacey | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/C9sF50pd5s — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

Spacey said one day “when the dust has settled” he hopes the public will be able to decide whether or not he deserved to lose his starring role in House of Cards.

‘I want to live’

Spacey said he “would not be here” without his manager Evan Lowenstein, who has stood by the actor since the first allegation against him in 2017. Spacey cried as he told Morgan that he owes Lowenstein “everything.”

When asked if Spacey would have taken his life, the actor said, “I want to live, but there were times when I wasn’t sure if I would make it.”

"I do want to live… but there were times when I wasn't sure if I would make it." Kevin Spacey's full interview with Piers Morgan is now live 👇 📺 https://t.co/CYVsrHrhCU@KevinSpacey | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/CDWdk7a3gv — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

Spacey told Morgan he is ready to “take accountability” for some of his past actions, which he describes as “bad, bad, bad behaviour.”

He denied ever sexually assaulting or groping anyone but said he’s on occasion pushed boundaries by “touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

Regardless, Spacey maintained that “a whole lot of people” have made entirely false allegations against him.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.