Halyna Hutchins’ family calls for Alec Baldwin to ‘face reality under oath’

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film Rust, has filed a notice of deposition for actor Alec Baldwin to “face the real-life consequences that he caused” and “face reality under oath.”

On Tuesday, lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Hutchins’ family — parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych and sister, Svetlana Zemko — told entertainment publication The Wrap she intends for Baldwin to testify “in person in my New York office, and his testimony will be recorded on video” during a deposition set for May 9.

“Halyna’s mother needs to hear Mr. Baldwin’s explanation under oath about what led to the death of her daughter,” Allred told the outlet.

This comes after Baldwin and his family have been addressing the fatal shooting in their new TLC reality TV series, The Baldwins.

In another statement, Allred said that Baldwin is “monetizing” the situation in his new reality show.

“As though it is not enough that Alec Baldwin killed their daughter, and that he was not held accountable in the criminal case because the case was dismissed with prejudice by the court before the jury could decide if he was guilty or not, now Alec Baldwin has compounded the pain of Halyna’s parents and sister by taking advantage of his increased fame and notoriety by monetizing it in a TLC reality show, where he takes on the role of victim after he shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust,” Allred said.

She was also critical of The Baldwins series for sharing a therapy session with the actor in a preview for a future episode to discuss his alleged PTSD symptoms following the shooting.

“Why is he claiming that he has PTSD? Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case?” Allred asked. “Is this just a shameless attempt to portray him as the real victim in this case?”

The series debuted in February on TLC and has featured quotes about the tragic incident from Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria.

“The past three years has been a significant chunk of my children’s lives,” Hilaria said in the premiere. “Our older ones were much younger, but have had the awareness because of their age to be able to understand what’s going on. The youngest three don’t know a life without this.”

“Our lives are very, very different,” Baldwin added of life after the shooting. “Our children have been forced to recognize that. They’ve been forced to deal with that, with us in their own way.”

“They’ve had some really unfortunate realizations about things that are going on. Life will forever be different. Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy, a son lost his mom,” Hilaria continued. “We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family story.”

Hilaria also revealed the toll the fatal shooting has had on her husband. “Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline,” she said. “He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it have been me?’”

In another moment, Hilaria said that their then 10-year-old daughter Carmen shared concerns with her about the Rust trial.

“Carmen asked me last night, ‘When daddy goes to New Mexico, do I say goodbye to him? Do I say goodbye to him in a special way?’” Hilaria said. “[She was so afraid] that when Alec and I go into court that somebody is going to shoot us.”

In January, Baldwin filed a civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in the fatal shooting on set of the western movie.

Baldwin also alleged defamation in the suit, saying that prosecutors and investigators intentionally mishandled evidence as they pursued the case.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, along with three investigators from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office and the county board of commissioners.

“Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law,” the lawsuit stated. It also says prosecutors and investigators targeted Baldwin for professional or political gain.

Baldwin has not publicly responded to the notice of deposition as of this writing.

— With files from The Associated Press