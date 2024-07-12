Menu

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter case dismissed in middle of trial

By Morgan Lee And Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
Posted July 12, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting trial begins in New Mexico
A New Mexico judge on Friday threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Baldwin cried and embraced his attorneys after the decision was announced.

More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

