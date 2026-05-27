BTS releasing limited edition hotteok-flavoured Oreos for 13th anniversary

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K-pop sensation BTS is releasing a limited-edition Oreo cookie, created by the band, featuring special designs and a new flavour in honour of its 13th anniversary as a group.

In a nod to classic South Korean street food, the BTS cookies are flavoured like hotteok brown sugar pancakes and filled with sweet cream, with a purple wafer to honour the band’s loyal fanbase.

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BTS designed all 13 cookie embossments, which include their names, a BTS light stick and three collectible cookies that form a message from the K-pop superstars.

The band’s fans are known for their letter-writing culture, often communicating with each other through the written word, a tenet of the fandom that Oreo says it is incorporating into the launch of the special edition cookie.

A QR code on the packaging will allow fans to write digital letters to the band, who will be able to read each other’s words and contribute to a giant love letter from followers across the globe.

“BTS brought so much heart and intention into creating these cookies, from sharing a taste of their Korean roots through the hotteok-inspired flavour to designing special embossments dedicated to their fans,” Peter Verlinden, director cookies, Mondelēz Canada, said.

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“We can’t wait for Canadians to experience this one-of-a-kind Oreo cookie and join the global movement celebrating BTS and their fandom,” he continued.

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The limited edition Oreo and BTS cookies will be available in Canada for pre-sale on Amazon starting June 1 at 12 a.m. EST and will begin rolling out at retailers starting June 8.

View image in full screen The OREO Brand & BTS Movement is On! Introducing the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies . CNW Group/Mondelēz International, Inc.

Mondelēz told The Associated Press that Oreo spent around two years developing the BTS cookie, eventually narrowing the possible flavours to three before settling on hotteok.

“I think Korean food is an incredible cuisine. I’m French, maybe I should not say that, but I believe it,” he joked.

Social media is spurring the international taste trend. There are more than 11,700 TikTok videos under the hashtag “hotteok,” for example. Seeking out global foods or learning how to make them is a low-risk and low-cost way to enjoy other cultures, Russell Zwanka, the director of the food marketing program at Western Michigan University, told the AP.

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“You can experience the world without spending $2,000 on a ticket,” Zwanka added.

The band’s collaboration with the cookie brand comes weeks after BTS were revealed as headlining performers for the first-ever halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final, alongside Madonna and Shakira.

FIFA said the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include the Super Bowl-style performance.

The governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising US$100 million to help children access education and soccer.

The show will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who announced the news in a video with Sesame Street‘s Elmo.

Earlier this year, Oreo also teamed up with Marvel to release packs featuring The Avengers, Spider-Man, the X-Men and The Fantastic Four with imprints illustrated by Marvel Comics artist Todd Nauck.

— with files from the Associated Press and Global News’s Katie Scott