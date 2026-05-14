Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline World Cup final’s 1st halftime show

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Pop icon Madonna, Latin superstar Shakira and K-pop super group BTS are set to headline the first-ever halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final, organizers announced on Thursday.

FIFA said the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include the Super Bowl-style performance.

The governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising US$100 million to help children access education and soccer.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would bring together “music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause.”

“Through this initiative, US$1 from every @fifaworldcup 2026 ticket sold will go directly towards helping young people learn, grow and play,” Infantino added. “Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible.”

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Shakira is no stranger to the World Cup. She performed at the opening ceremony in South Africa in 2010 and she recently released the World Cup’s official song, Dai Dai, featuring Bruna Boy.

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The show will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who announced the news in a video with Sesame Street‘s Elmo.

“Elmo, I need to ask your help with something. This year, for the first time, there’s a halftime show at the World Cup final,” Martin said in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday.

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Elmo replied: “What’s a halftime show?”

“It’s where people get together and there’s singing and there’s dancing and there’s music. There’s a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are…. And we get to raise some money for children’s education,” Martin explained.

Martin and Elmo called BTS to ask if they were available for the halftime show.

“We’ll be there, Chris, for sure,” the band said.

This year’s World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July.

The World Cup opening ceremonies will be packed with musical performances for each host country’s opening match.

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Tyla is scheduled to perform at the June 11 game in Mexico City, alongside J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Danny Ocean, Belinda, Alejandro Fernández and Maná.

In Canada, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara are set to hit the stage at the June 12 kickoff match in Toronto. Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince will also perform.

Katy Perry will perform at the U.S. opener in Los Angeles on June 12, along with Tyla, Rema, LISA, Anitta and Future.

— with files from The Associated Press