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Canada

Ottawa orders CRTC review of streamer spending rules, citing consumer cost

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Conservatives demand Liberals put an end to CRTC’s ‘Netflix tax’ as streaming prices increasing'
Conservatives demand Liberals put an end to CRTC’s ‘Netflix tax’ as streaming prices increasing
RELATED: Conservatives demand Liberals put an end to CRTC’s 'Netflix tax' as streaming prices increasing – May 25, 2026
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Ottawa says it will direct the CRTC to review its recent decision tripling streamers’ financial contributions to Canadian content.

The government says Ottawa will issue a new policy direction to the CRTC to adjust how it is implementing the Online Streaming Act.

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The CRTC said in May it would require large streaming services like Netflix to contribute 15 per cent of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content.

The government says it will instead provide $600 million to Canada’s audio and audiovisual sectors.

The Motion Picture Association, the U.S. group representing streamers, had called on cabinet to reconsider the current approach and the U.S. ambassador to Canada called for the policy to be rescinded.

Under the Broadcasting Act, cabinet does not have the authority to directly overturn the decision but must instead direct the CRTC on how to broadly implement the Online Streaming Act.

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