Drake breaks Michael Jackson’s record for most No.1s by male artist

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Drake might officially be the new king of pop.

The Toronto rap star has shattered the long-standing record previously held by Michael Jackson for most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist.

His song Janice STFU entered at the top of the chart this week following the release of his trilogy of albums.

0:48 Drake drops triple album release with ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’

Billboard says that pushes Drake’s career total to 14 chart-toppers, breaking his tie with Jackson.

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Drake appeared to acknowledge the milestone in an Instagram post on Tuesday featuring an altered image of Jackson seemingly frozen against an arctic backdrop, his hair turned blue.

“Neck broke from carrying the chain / Back broke from carrying the game / Records broken carry on my name / Carry on carry on,” the caption read.

The Hotline Bling artist’s 14 top entries tie him with Taylor Swift and Rihanna for the most No. 1 singles among all artists. Only Mariah Carey, with 19, and The Beatles, with 20, have more.

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Drake also set a new record for most entries on the Hot 100 in a single week, placing 42 songs on the chart. That surpasses Morgan Wallen’s 2025 record of 37, which itself broke his previous high of 36.

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The Hotline Bling artist has repeatedly alluded to Jackson in his music in recent years, framing his own legacy in relation to the pop icon’s. The cover of his new album Iceman also appears to nod to Jackson, featuring a rhinestone-studded glove reminiscent of the late singer’s signature accessory.

Drake already held the record for most Hot 100 entries, but his new albums have expanded that total from 362 to 402. He is now the first artist in chart history to surpass 400 total entries. Swift is the closest competitor with 276 career entries.

This week, Drake also became the first artist to claim the top three spots on Billboard’s top 200 album chart.

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His trilogy of albums — Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour — debuted at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, on the chart dated May 30.

The releases mark Drake’s first solo projects since his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, with references to the rivalry woven throughout several tracks.

Iceman arrived after nearly a year of buildup, during which Drake teased the project with a series of public stunts — including a large ice-block installation in a downtown Toronto parking lot with the album’s release date hidden inside.

He launched the project on May 15 by lighting Toronto’s CN Tower in an icy blue hue, before surprise-dropping the album alongside its companion releases the same night.