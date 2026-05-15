Drake releases ‘Iceman’ and 2 surprise albums ‘Habibti,’ ‘Maid of Honour’

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Drake has returned with not just one, but three new albums with the releases of Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The Toronto rapper, 39, announced that his trio of projects would drop at the end of his “Iceman Episode 4” livestream on Thursday, sharing the album titles and the message, “All 3 albums dropping at midnight from the biggest sound.”

The stream opened with shots of an Iceman-branded truck travelling along the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto en route to the CN Tower while a track from Iceman played, featuring Drake reflecting on the past couple of years following his high-profile feud with L.A. rapper Kendrick Lamar.

5:13 Drake’s ‘Iceman’ display built with 3,500 blocks of ice by Ontario company

It also included new music videos shot around Toronto, with cameos from comedian Shane Gillis and Drake’s son, Adonis.

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He also unveiled the album covers on Instagram with individual posts, including Iceman‘s album art, which depicts a hand wearing a sequined glove.

Drake’s three albums have a total of 43 songs and feature artists like PartyNextDoor, Central Cee, Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red and more.

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Fans were waiting for Drake’s Iceman to drop, following his promotional move in April involving a 25-foot-tall structure made entirely of ice in downtown Toronto last month that contained a package with the album’s release date.

Before the album drops, Drake iced over the CN Tower in Toronto on Thursday night, covering it in an icy blue glow around 9:45 p.m. in honour of Iceman.

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View image in full screen Fans of Drake climb a concrete structure as they gather near the CN Tower for a video projection promoting the upcoming album ‘Iceman’ in Toronto on Friday, May 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

At the end of his livestream, a 10-minute firework display took place over the water at Harbourfront Centre.

The City of Toronto issued a notice of the fireworks display, confirming it was part of a private video shoot.

View image in full screen Fans of Drake gather to watch a fireworks show believed to be promoting his upcoming album ‘Iceman’ in Toronto on Friday, May 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Drake’s album cover for Maid of Honour features an image of his mother with a photo of the rapper and his father merged in the background.

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The album art for Habibti features a black-and-white image of a woman covered in masking tape with only her eyes revealed.

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The Nokia rapper also released seven new music videos on Thursday night for songs including National Treasures, Make Them Remember and Slap The City.

Drake’s three new album releases come after his 2025 release of $ome $exy $songs 4 u, which was his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor.

— with files from The Canadian Press