‘The Ring’ actor Daveigh Chase died of AIDS, medical examiner says

Send this page to someone via email

The official cause of death has been revealed for Daveigh Chase, the actor who appeared in The Ring and voiced Lilo in the animated film Lilo & Stitch.

Chase died of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with other significant conditions, including chronic polysubstance use, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner records, obtained by Global News.

Chase died at the age of 35 on June 16 in hospital. The manner of death is listed as natural.

2:12 Testing and treatment for HIV

The case status was still listed as “open” on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office case details.

Story continues below advertisement

Chronic polysubstance use is described as using more than one substance and following a pattern of use that affects your health and quality of life, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) develops over time if the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is untreated.

HIV is an infection that damages specific cells of the immune system and makes the body less able to clear out infections and diseases, the organization says.

HIV spreads through contact with some body fluids and can spread during sex, by sharing needles or syringes, or during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.

The only way to confirm if you have HIV is to get tested. Symptoms of HIV and AIDS vary depending on the person and the stage of infection, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Mayo Clinic notes that after seven to 10 years, HIV can progress to AIDS. Symptoms can include sweats, chills, fatigue, skin rashes and white spots or lesions on the tongue or mouth that don’t go away.

2:15 Manitoba declares HIV public health emergency over sharp rise in cases

Chase’s father, John David Schwallier, previously told the New York Times that his daughter died in a Los Angeles hospital from complications of bacterial meningitis and a blood infection.

Story continues below advertisement

Bacterial meningitis is known for its speed and for how quickly it can turn lethal. It has been in the spotlight after an “unprecedented” wave of infections in the U.K. earlier this year that largely centred around young adults.

Schwallier also told the outlet that his daughter had been homeless and living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend near the hospital where she died.

After her death, Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, created a GoFundMe page, claiming that Chase had been “diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections.”

“Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left. All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy,” Hernandez wrote in the description.

Chase’s former manager, John Ryan, urged fans not to donate to the fundraiser created by Hernandez in a statement to Deadline.

“Daveigh’s estate has plenty of means to pay for the cremation,” Ryan told the outlet.

Ryan said that Chase’s father has “never signed any paperwork over to this so-called boyfriend.”

“That GoFundMe is not going toward ANY expenses for Daveigh. Myself, her father, her uncle and all of us close friends who knew her for decades are encouraging people not to donate to this page,” he continued. “This man making these claims brought her into the hospital in terrible condition and didn’t let any of the family know until she passed so he can control the dialogue.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Daveigh’s actual family is handling all arrangements, we have contacted go fund me to let them know this man started this page on his own under Daveighs name when she was already unresponsive and urging people to report the page and not donate,” Ryan added.

Hernandez responded to Ryan’s statement, telling TMZ that it is “100 per cent” false to suggest the GoFundMe is illegitimate.

When Global News reached out to GoFundMe for further comment, a representative said they are “looking into this” matter.

5:02 Toronto patient could be cured of HIV and cancer after bone marrow transplant

Chase voiced the lead role of Lilo in the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch, a role she auditioned for at age eight. Years later, a Hawaiian actress was cast as Lilo for the live-action remake.

For her role as long-haired Samara in the 2002 horror film The Ring, Chase won an MTV movie award for best villain.

Story continues below advertisement

Chase also voiced another lead in the 2001 animated film Spirited Away. She had roles in the 2001 movie Donnie Darko and the 2003 show Oliver Beene, according to internet movie database, IMDb.com.

—With files from Global News’ Adriana Fallico and The Associated Press