U.K. meningitis outbreak worsens, chief medical advisor calls it ‘unprecedented’

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An outbreak of meningitis B in the U.K. that has killed a university and a high school student in southeast England is “unprecedented,” said Britain’s chief medical advisor.

The number of confirmed cases of invasive meningitis in Canterbury has risen to 20, with the majority of infections among students at the University of Kent, where a targeted vaccination and antibiotic program has commenced.

A 21-year-old university student and a girl identified as Juliette, a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, have died in the outbreak.

Five schools in the county have confirmed cases of the disease, the BBC reported.

2:03 Vaccination program coming for UK’s University of Kent students after meningitis outbreak kills 2

According to the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in Kent, as of 5 p.m. on March 17, nine laboratory-confirmed cases had been reported and 11 remained under investigation.

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Six of the confirmed cases are group B meningococcal disease.

The agency described the event as “rapidly evolving” and warned of the potential for further cases.

Antibiotics are the most effective treatment for limiting the spread of the disease. So far, more than 2,500 doses have been given to students, close contacts and others, the agency added. About 5,000 students living in university accommodation will be offered a vaccine, which should help prevent further spread of the disease.

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Vaccinations are set to begin on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Staff and students, some wearing face masks, wait to receive antibiotics at the University of Kent in Canterbury in the U.K., after an outbreak of meningitis caused the deaths of two people, March 16, 2026. Carl Court/Getty Images

Susan Hopkins, chief executive of UKHSA, said the spread was “explosive” and “unprecedented” in nature. Deputy chief medical officer Dr. Thomas Waite said it was the fastest-growing outbreak he had seen in his career, describing it as an event “of national significance.”

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Hopkins said the outbreak likely stemmed from a superspreader event at a university gathering, possibly in halls of residence or at a party, though she did not confirm where the infection originated.

“I can’t yet say where the initial infection came from, how it’s got into this cohort, and why it’s created such an explosive amount of infections. I can say that in my 35 years working in medicine, in health care and hospitals, this is the most cases I’ve seen in a single weekend with this type of infection,” she said to multiple British outlets.

A Canterbury nightclub called Chemistry has also been identified as a potential location for a spreading event, according to the UKHSA.

Family doctors across the U.K. have been advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited the club between March 5 and March 7 and to University of Kent students, it said.

The health agency declared a national incident on Sunday to help ensure the delivery of medical supplies, which is not a sign that the outbreak is spreading beyond Kent, but rather a tool to harness resources.

Chair of the National Pharmacy Association, Olivier Picard, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that there was no vaccine stock available for private purchase and pharmacies, which are often used to bridge the gap between NHS offerings and what people want, had run out. “There’s no date of resupply,” he said.

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Meningitis is an infection of the protective membrane of the brain and spinal cord and can be serious if not treated quickly.

Early symptoms, which may not always be present, include:

sudden onset of high fever

a rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass

severe and worsening headache

stiff neck

vomiting and diarrhea

joint and muscle pain

dislike of bright lights

very cold hands and feet

seizures

confusion/delirium

extreme sleepiness/difficulty waking

Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily mistaken for other illnesses, such as a bad cold, the flu or even a hangover. They are also susceptible to contracting meningitis because they mix with so many other students, some of whom are unknowingly carrying the bacteria in the back of their nose and throat, the UKHSA warned.

While rare, meningitis can be serious and may lead to septicemia (blood poisoning), which can rapidly lead to sepsis. The onset of illness is often sudden, and early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are vital to prevent it from becoming severe.

Meningitis vaccinations in Canada are publicly funded and highly recommended for adults and children.

Mandatory immunization for school attendance exists in some provinces, including Ontario, and high-risk individuals can access additional vaccines, according to the City of Toronto website.

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The provincial government offers the vaccine free of charge to children and students at specific ages to protect against several strains of meningitis.