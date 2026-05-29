Canadian drones will head to Ukrainian battlefield under production deal

Send this page to someone via email

Drones made in Canada could be headed for the battlefield in Ukraine, thanks to a new corporate partnership between Canadian and Ukrainian drone makers.

The defence ministers of Canada and Ukraine signed an agreement to support the co-production of drones on the margins of the CANSEC defence trade show in the nation’s capital this week.

National Defence says the drones will be made by the Ukrainian company Airlogix and Canadian drone maker Sentinel R&D, which is based out of Hamilton, Ont.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both companies will make drone systems in Canada bound for Ukraine’s military under the joint venture.

Canada and Ukraine signed a letter of intent last fall to co-produce defence technology in both countries.

Drone technology has undergone rapid evolution throughout the Ukraine-Russian war and accounts for most of the casualties in that conflict.

Story continues below advertisement