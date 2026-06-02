Canadians yet to complete census can expect phone calls, in-person visits

Those who have yet to fill out the mandatory census questionnaire yet can expect an in-person visit or a phone call from a Statistics Canada employee soon.

According to a Statistics Canada press release put out on Tuesday, “census enumerators will begin contacting households from which a completed questionnaire has not yet been received. In addition to phone follow-ups, they will also start going door to door in communities across Canada.”

The press release highlights that this is “intended to remind residents to complete the census and to offer assistance,” also adding that Statistics Canada has hired thousands of census enumerators to help collect the information.

“Enumerators can help respondents complete the questionnaire in person if they have not yet done so or are unable to complete it on their own.”

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The press release also states that millions of Canadians have already responded online, either via online, by phone or on paper. The follow-ups to secure responses for the 2026 Census of Population are set to begin this month.

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Canadians have been encouraged to fill out the questionnaire by May 12, with hefty fines of between $500 and $1,000 on the table for those who refuse to answer the questionnaire altogether.

A spokesperson for Statistics Canada has previously stated to Global News that the May 12 date was to be understood as “a reference date rather than a deadline.”

How to verify census staff

For those worried about visiting staff being authorized by Statistics Canada, Canadians can contact the Census Help Line at 1-833-852-2026 to verify the identity of Statistics Canada workers who call or show up at their homes.

The website also says that census staff should have an official Statistics Canada identification card, with their name, employment number and photo.

Follow-up activities will also begin for the 2026 Census of Agriculture, with Statistics Canada employees communicating with respondents by phone and through email.

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If respondents have questions or require assistance, they can call the Census of Agriculture Help Line at 1-855-859-6273. Respondents with a hearing or speech impairment can call the TTY number 1-833-652-0195.