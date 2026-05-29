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World

Russia preparing ‘large-scale’ attack on Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

By Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Posted May 29, 2026 3:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Russia threatens new strikes on Ukraine, embassies'
Russia threatens new strikes on Ukraine, embassies
WATCH ABOVE: Russia threatens new strikes on Ukraine, embassies
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Russia is preparing a major new attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday on Telegram, citing intelligence data.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said: “We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new large-scale strike.”

“Our services are responding promptly and are prepared. The Air Force and other defenders of the sky will work 24/7, as they always do.”

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Russia said on Monday it intended to launch “systematic strikes” on targets in Kyiv and warned foreigners and diplomats to leave.

It said the action was in response to a drone strike last week on a dormitory in Ukraine’s Russian-held Luhansk region which killed 21 people. Ukraine denied carrying out the attack.

Russian strikes on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine last Sunday killed two people and injured dozens.

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In a Telegram post, Zelenskyy called for further sanctions on Russia and said the implementation of agreements with partners on air defense must not be delayed.

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