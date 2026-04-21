Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drake’s album release date reveal hits icy patch as police enact crowd control

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 10:08 am
1 min read
People stand near an ice sculpture on April 20 in Toronto set up for Drake's expected album release. The artist posted on Instagram that the release date would be found inside. View image in full screen
People stand near an ice sculpture on April 20 in Toronto set up for Drake's expected album release. The artist posted on Instagram that the release date would be found inside. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Drake’s plan to announce his new album hit an icy patch on Monday when police had to respond to a Toronto parking lot for crowd control.

On Monday, Drake posted an Instagram story showing a location at Dundas and Bond streets, teasing “release date inside,” appearing to allude to his upcoming album.

People turned up throughout the afternoon and evening to find a large structure made completely of ice.

But by Monday night, police say they were called to the parking lot for crowd control.

Police said it was reported that there were people on top of the 25-foot-high ice sculpture and refusing to come down.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They were breaking off chunks of the ice with pickaxes and hammers and throwing them,” Toronto police said in an email to Global News. “A fire was also set atop the structure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Large pieces of ice began falling, creating what police said was a dangerous situation for people both on the ground and on the structure.

Officers attended and stayed on scene out of concern for public safety and to assist with crowd and traffic control. No one was injured.

A sign had been placed in front of the ice sculpture on Tuesday morning, warning people not to touch due to danger.

“This ice structure may break or collapse without warning, and falling ice or sharp fragments may cause serious injury or death,” the sign said. “Do not touch or interact with the structure. Any contact with the structure is at your own risk.”

A sign sits next to an ice sculpture on April 21 set up for Drake’s latest album. The artist posted on Instagram on April 20 that the release date was found inside. View image in full screen
A sign sits next to an ice sculpture on April 21 set up for Drake’s latest album. The artist posted on Instagram on April 20 that the release date was found inside. Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices