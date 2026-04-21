Drake’s album release date reveal hits icy patch as police enact crowd control

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Drake’s plan to announce his new album hit an icy patch on Monday when police had to respond to a Toronto parking lot for crowd control.

On Monday, Drake posted an Instagram story showing a location at Dundas and Bond streets, teasing “release date inside,” appearing to allude to his upcoming album.

People turned up throughout the afternoon and evening to find a large structure made completely of ice.

But by Monday night, police say they were called to the parking lot for crowd control.

Police said it was reported that there were people on top of the 25-foot-high ice sculpture and refusing to come down.

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“They were breaking off chunks of the ice with pickaxes and hammers and throwing them,” Toronto police said in an email to Global News. “A fire was also set atop the structure.”

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Large pieces of ice began falling, creating what police said was a dangerous situation for people both on the ground and on the structure.

Officers attended and stayed on scene out of concern for public safety and to assist with crowd and traffic control. No one was injured.

A sign had been placed in front of the ice sculpture on Tuesday morning, warning people not to touch due to danger.

“This ice structure may break or collapse without warning, and falling ice or sharp fragments may cause serious injury or death,” the sign said. “Do not touch or interact with the structure. Any contact with the structure is at your own risk.”