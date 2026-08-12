YouTube stars Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron announce debut album, ‘I’m So Happy’

Send this page to someone via email

Children’s entertainers Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron have announced that they will release their debut album, I’m So Happy, on Sept. 25.

This will be the first full-length album from the YouTube sensations, which will include 23 newly produced versions of their hit songs from their Ms. Rachel series.

Ms. Rachel launched her mega-popular YouTube channel in 2019 with her husband, Aron Accurso, known online as “Mr. Aron.”

2:00 YouTube launches new parental controls in Canada for shorts

“Music is such a wonderful way for people to bond, for parents to bond. I know from the minute my kids were born, we’re singing to them,” said Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am a music educator, so I get excited about kids hearing a real clarinet on Icky Sticky Bubble Gum and kids getting excited about hearing more real instruments,” Ms. Rachel added.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The album will include the original tracks for I’m So Happy and Big Feelings with reimagined arrangements of their children’s classics, such as Hop Little Bunnies and Icky Sticky Bubble Gum.

Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron shared the news with their followers on Instagram, writing, “We are SO excited for families to have dance parties in their living rooms, sing the songs in the car, and create joyful memories together. ”

“Please thank Mr Aron, my love, co creator in all things for making this possible! He has worked soooooo hard on it (and our show) while I’ve been busy with the our kids (he’s an amazing daddy, too) and trying to make the world a better place for all kids. He’s a musical genius and worked to [sic] hard to make super special new arrangements,” Ms. Rachel added.

Story continues below advertisement

While Ms. Rachel fans wait for the late September release, the YouTuber shared that the first single, I Love a Rainbow, is available now,

I’m So Happy was co-produced by Accurso and Grammy winner Scott Riesett and principally arranged by Accurso as well. Accurso reimagined a number of Ms. Rachel’s fan-favourite songs and childhood classics with a team of 19 vocalists and 42 instrumentalists.

—With files from The Associated Press