Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

YouTube stars Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron announce debut album, ‘I’m So Happy’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 2:42 pm
2 min read
Ms. Rachel on the 'Today' show on Sept. 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Ms. Rachel on the 'Today' show on Sept. 24, 2024. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Children’s entertainers Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron have announced that they will release their debut album, I’m So Happy, on Sept. 25.

This will be the first full-length album from the YouTube sensations, which will include 23 newly produced versions of their hit songs from their Ms. Rachel series.

Ms. Rachel launched her mega-popular YouTube channel in 2019 with her husband, Aron Accurso, known online as “Mr. Aron.”

Click to play video: 'YouTube launches new parental controls in Canada for shorts'
YouTube launches new parental controls in Canada for shorts

“Music is such a wonderful way for people to bond, for parents to bond. I know from the minute my kids were born, we’re singing to them,” said Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am a music educator, so I get excited about kids hearing a real clarinet on Icky Sticky Bubble Gum and kids getting excited about hearing more real instruments,” Ms. Rachel added.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The album will include the original tracks for I’m So Happy and Big Feelings with reimagined arrangements of their children’s classics, such as Hop Little Bunnies and Icky Sticky Bubble Gum.

Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron shared the news with their followers on Instagram, writing, “We are SO excited for families to have dance parties in their living rooms, sing the songs in the car, and create joyful memories together. ”

“Please thank Mr Aron, my love, co creator in all things for making this possible! He has worked soooooo hard on it (and our show) while I’ve been busy with the our kids (he’s an amazing daddy, too) and trying to make the world a better place for all kids. He’s a musical genius and worked to [sic] hard to make super special new arrangements,” Ms. Rachel added.

Story continues below advertisement

While Ms. Rachel fans wait for the late September release, the YouTuber shared that the first single, I Love a Rainbow, is available now, 

I’m So Happy was co-produced by Accurso and Grammy winner Scott Riesett and principally arranged by Accurso as well. Accurso reimagined a number of Ms. Rachel’s fan-favourite songs and childhood classics with a team of 19 vocalists and 42 instrumentalists.

—With files from The Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices