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A good find doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, we’ve rounded up 15 deals under $50, from K-beauty favourites like
Medicube and LANEIGE to useful kitchen gadgets and cozy fall layers from brands like Braun and Philips. There’s a mix of everyday staples, things you’ve been curious to try and gifts you can tuck away for later. But hurry, these deals won’t last long!
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Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.
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Curious about Medicube? This eye serum is an affordable way to try the K-beauty brand, with a formula that includes PDRN, peptides, niacinamide and retinol.
It’s the perfect time to stock up on this overnight lip mask from an iconic Korean beauty brand. With vitamin C, murumuru and shea butter, it helps nourish and hydrate dry lips while you sleep.
A little extra hydration? Yes, please. This lightweight daily facial serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated.
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This ultra-light, non-greasy eye gel contains hyaluronic acid and caffeine to target puffiness and smooth the look of fine lines and under-eye wrinkles.
This is a great deal on the Magic Bullet. The 17-piece set works as a blender, mixer and mini food processor for everyday kitchen prep. It also comes with portable cups with flip-top lids.
A go-to appliance that doesn’t take up too much storage space. This powerful hand blender has 21 speeds and TurboBoost for blending soups, sauces, smoothies and more.
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Give your favourite fall sweaters a little refresh. This electric fabric shaver has a large blade surface to remove pills and lint from clothing.
Tea time just got easier. This fast-boiling, 1.7 L stainless steel electric kettle features cordless serving and an automatic shutoff.
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day deals under $50:
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream – $27.97
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La Roche-Posay Anthelios Dry Touch Anti-Shine Mattifying Face Sunscreen – $35.95 KitchenAid Nonstick Baking Sheet – $43.87
A little backup for your battery. This 5,000 mAh magnetic power bank offers wireless charging for compatible phones, with a foldable stand to prop up your screen while you charge.
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Got a gamer in your house? This wireless gaming mouse features Logitech’s Lightspeed technology for fast, responsive play.
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A little UGG luxury without the boot-sized price tag. These highly-rated socks feel soft and stretchy to keep you cozy this fall—and they’re also an excellent stocking stuffer.
A fall staple you’ll reach for again and again. This full-zip fleece is an easy layer for cooler days.
One set, three ways to play. Kids can build a horse, then rebuild it into a deer or a bear, with movable parts for different poses. A great gift to keep on hand for birthday parties.
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You can never have too many markers. This set includes 120 washable markers for colouring, drawing and whatever creative project the kids dream up next.
A family favourite for school, work and everything in between. This BPA-free insulated stainless steel water bottle has a built-in straw for easy sipping.
Another option for your water bottle rotation. This 30 oz Stanley tumbler has a handle, straw and three-position lid.
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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day deals under $50: Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-In Conditioner Spray – $49.50 Philips Perfect Care 3000 Steam – $49.99
Scrabble Deluxe Edition – $65.93
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