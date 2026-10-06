Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

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Big sale events are the perfect time to finally check those bigger purchases off your list, especially when Amazon Canada is offering some of its best discounts of the season. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live October 6 and 7, and this ultimate guide rounds up the must-shop deals worth knowing about across beauty, home, kitchen, tech and more, including picks from top brands like Dyson, De’Longhi, and Beats. Whether you’re upgrading an everyday essential or even getting a head start on holiday shopping, these are the Amazon Canada deals worth shopping now.

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Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

Best beauty deals

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara uses a two-sided brush to lengthen and separate lashes for a dramatic, clump-free look. The ophthalmologist- and allergy-tested, fragrance-free formula is also suitable for sensitive eyes–it’s an easy everyday staple. $11.44 on Amazon (was $17.99)

grace & stella Under Eye Mask A viral beauty staple, these gold under-eye patches have gained popularity for their quick, visible refresh. They are formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, helping reduce puffiness and dryness while soothing tired-looking skin. Their easy, at-home use (plus celeb love) have made them a go-to for instant under-eye care. It’s a simple way to inject a little self-care into your busy mornings. $19.95 on Amazon (was $27.95)

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TATCHA Kissu Lip Mask This luxurious leave-on lip mask uses squalane and Japanese peach to comfort, hydrate and lock in moisture. Its silky jelly texture melts into lips without feeling sticky, helping soften dry, flaky skin and smooth the look of fine lines while you sleep. $27.3 on Amazon (was $39)

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System The immensely popular Shark FlexStyle is a multi-styling system that transforms from a powerful dryer into a versatile styler designed for curling, volumizing, smoothing and drying – all in one. Engineered for fast performance with regulated heat control, it delivers quick results without exposing your strands to heat damage, making it adaptable across a wide range of hair types and textures. $237.49 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B iO2 makes the switch to an electric toothbrush simple, with three cleaning settings, a two-minute timer and an automatic pressure sensor that slows the brush when you press too hard. Its quiet design and long-lasting battery make it an easy addition to your daily routine. $59.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day beauty deals:

Crest 3D Whitestrips – $39.99

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 – $24.19

Philips OneBlade 360 Face – $37.99

Best home deals

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Fill your home with the warm, inviting scent of baked pumpkin, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, finished with a touch of brown sugar. This generously sized Yankee Candle offers up to 150 hours of burn time and comes in a classic jar that suits any space. $21.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Canadian Down & Feather Co. Soft 625 Fill Power White Down Sleeping Pillow From Canadian brand Canadian Down & Feather Co., this pillow is filled with fluffy 625-fill-power white down for soft, low-profile support. The breathable 500-thread-count cotton shell helps keep the down contained while allowing air to circulate. $101.15 on Amazon (was $135)

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Roborock 2026 New Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuums and Mop Tired of constantly vacuuming and mopping? The Roborock Qrevo S Pro can take care of both with 18,500 Pa suction, anti-tangle brushes, smart obstacle avoidance and automatic mop lifting. Its all-in-one dock even empties the dustbin and washes and dries the mop pads, so there’s much less for you to worry about. $549.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

COWAY Air Purifier Keep the air in your bedroom feeling fresher with this compact Coway air purifier, which uses three-stage filtration to help capture dust, smoke, allergens and pet dander in spaces up to 500 square feet. It also has Auto and Sleep modes, a real-time air quality indicator, timer and night light, so you can set it and let it quietly do its thing. $80 on Amazon (was $126)

Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inch deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price. $26.59 on Amazon (was $57.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day home deals:

Canadian Down & Feather Co. All Season Duvet – $155.34

DREO Space Heater – $58.49

Ninja BlendBOSS Personal Blender – $149.99

Best kitchen deals

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine Make your favourite coffee-shop drinks at home with the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo, which offers seven one-touch recipes, a built-in burr grinder and an automatic milk frother. With 13 grind settings and a customizable My Latte option, you can easily adjust your coffee to your liking. $699.98 on Amazon (was $999.99)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer KSM150PSAC is a durable, all-metal stand mixer with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl that can handle both small and large baking batches with ease. It features a tilt-head design, 10 speeds, and compatibility with over 10 attachments, making it versatile for everything from cookie dough to pasta and whipped cream. $379.99 on Amazon (was $474.99)

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Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven packs air frying, roasting, baking, toasting, dehydrating, and more into one 1800-watt stainless steel appliance. Its flip-away design saves counter space while delivering faster, healthier meals with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. $149.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender with 2 Personal Blending Jars Versatility is what makes this blender a standout. Equipped with a large-capacity pitcher and personal blending jars, it can handle everything from family-sized batches of soup and smoothies to grab-and-go drinks. Variable speed control and an asymmetric blade design give you greater control over texture, making it easy to create anything from chunky salsa and dips to silky purées – all with precision. $129.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Titanium Cutting Board for Kitchen Make meal prep easier and more fun with the Sumzzz 2-in-1 Cutting Board, featuring a sleek pure titanium side and a food-grade PP side to keep raw and cooked foods neatly separated. Its large 16″ x 10″ size, handy juice groove, and easy-to-clean design make it the perfect kitchen companion for busy cooks who love a tidy workspace. $37.98 on Amazon (was $59.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day kitchen deals:

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso – $599.99

Cuisinart Food Processor – $204.99

Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker – $199.99

Best tech deals

Anker SOLIX Portable Power Station This portable power station delivers serious backup power in a compact package. with 1,024WH capacity, 2000W output and 10 ports – keep everything from phones to essential home devices running when unexpected power outages occur. Perfect for campsite comfort and a must have cottage essential. $609 on Amazon (was $1299)

Beats Solo 4 Engineered for immersive listening, the Beats Solo 4 delivers powerful sound with updated drivers and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Its ultralight on-ear design, up to 50 hours of battery life, and support for both Apple and Android devices make it an excellent choice for all-day music and entertainment. $149.95 on Amazon (was $279.94)

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Amazon Ember 75 Inch QLED Series with Fire TV Bring the cinema home with the Amazon Ember 75 Inch QLED Series Fire TV, delivering big, bold 4K visuals with rich colours, deep contrast, and smooth performance for all your favorite shows and movies. With built-in Alexa voice control and smart sensors that respond as you enter the room, it makes relaxing, watching, and gaming feel immersive. $939.99 on Amazon (was $1509.99)

ecobee Smart Thermostat Upgrade your home’s energy efficiency with the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, which uses smart sensors, occupancy detection and built-in air quality monitoring to help optimize heating and cooling while keeping your home comfortable. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light This Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light mimics a natural sunrise, gradually brightening to help you wake more gently. It also features dimming light and soothing sounds to help wind down at bedtime, making it a useful addition to a more relaxing sleep routine. $119.95 on Amazon (was $174.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day tech deals:

CyberPower ST900U uninterruptible power supply – $114.95

Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera – $69.00

Turtle Beach Xbox Rematch wired controller – $34.99

Best kid & family deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids 16 GB (newest model) Made for your littlest bookworm, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is a reading-focused device designed specifically for kids. It brings books to life with a paper-like display that makes illustrated stories and series more engaging. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of age-appropriate titles, plus built-in tools that help keep reading distraction-free. With waterproof construction, adjustable lighting and simple parental controls, it supports independent reading anywhere, anytime. $279.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

Safety 1st EverSlim 4-in-1 Convertible All-in-One Car Seat A long-term car seat solution designed to grow with your child, the Safety 1st EverSlim 4-in-1 is an all-in-one system that transitions through four stages – from rear-facing infant seat to backless booster, offering extended usability from birth through early childhood. Its slim profile helps maximize back-seat space, while adjustable headrest and base settings support a more tailored fit over time. Thoughtful features like a visual chest-clip indicator, machine-washable fabrics and integrated cup holders add everyday convenience for families on the go. $279.99 on Amazon (was $379.97)

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LEGO Classic Creative Vehicles Kids can build and customize their own fleet of vehicles with this LEGO Classic set, which includes 900 colourful pieces to create cars, trucks, an ice cream truck, a police car and more. With 10 build ideas, 52 wheels and plenty of room for creative play, it’s a fun pick for young builders ages 5 and up. $55.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Playmobil Pirates: Large Pirate Ship This Playmobil pirate ship is packed with everything little adventurers need to create their own high-seas stories, from movable sails and swivelling cannons to a compass, treasure-hunting accessories and a crew of pirates and animals. With 137 pieces, there’s plenty to discover, build and play with. $95.15 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Newton Baby Crib Mattress & Toddler Bed The Newton Baby Crib Mattress features a breathable Wovenaire core designed to promote airflow, along with a firm surface suitable for babies and toddlers. It’s also completely washable from cover to core and Greenguard Gold certified, making it a practical choice for keeping your little one’s sleep space clean. $339.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day kids & family deals:

Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-In Conditioner Spray – $49.50

Philips Perfect Care 3000 Steam – $49.99

Scrabble Deluxe Edition – $38.88

Best outdoor deals

Ninja™ FlexFlame™ Propane Grill & Outdoor Cooking System This Ninja outdoor cooking system brings grilling, smoking and convection cooking together in one setup. It heats to 600°F in just seven minutes, while the cyclonic fan circulates heat and smoke for even cooking, crisping and browning. The digital controls make it easy to dial in your desired temperature. $999 on Amazon (was $1199.99)

WORX WX051 Pegasus Folding Work Table with Quick Clamps Whether you’re tackling a weekend DIY project or need a reliable extra work surface, the Worx Pegasus makes a handy addition to your workspace. It converts from a work table to a sawhorse, includes quick clamps and clamp dogs for securing materials, and folds flat for easy storage. $132.99 on Amazon (was $167.99)

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Seesii 40V Leaf Blower Cordless This cordless leaf blower comes with two 5.2Ah batteries for up to 90 minutes of runtime on low settings. Variable speed control and a turbo button make it easy to adjust the airflow, while the lightweight design, ergonomic handle and shoulder strap help make clearing leaves and debris more comfortable. $149.59 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Cuisinart Chef's Style Tabletop Portable Propane Gas Grill Fire up outdoor cooking anywhere with the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Portable Propane Gas Grill, a compact stainless steel setup with dual burners delivering powerful, even heat for everything from steaks to veggies. Designed for camping, tailgates, and backyard BBQs, it’s lightweight, easy to set up, and built for simple, reliable grilling on the go. $239.98 on Amazon (was $309.99)

Greenworks 48V 17 Inch Lawn Mower This battery-powered push mower that uses two 24V 4Ah batteries and a brushless motor to deliver quiet, efficient cutting with up to 40 minutes of runtime. It features a 17-inch rust-proof deck, multiple cutting height options, and 2-in-1 mulching or bagging for flexible lawn care in a lightweight, easy-to-store design. $299.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day outdoor deals:

Worx WA0010 6-Pack Grass Trimmer Line – $13.49

Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller and Cultivator – 131.33

Unicook Heavy Duty Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover – $37.99