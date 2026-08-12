SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
The 9am Free-4-All
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames coming home to QR Calgary 770 AM radio

By Staff Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 10:05 am
2 min read
Calgary Flames' Lanny McDonald hugs the Stanley Cup in the team's dressing room after the Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Montreal on May 26, 1989. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames' Lanny McDonald hugs the Stanley Cup in the team's dressing room after the Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Montreal on May 26, 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ /Hans Deryk
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s an announcement Calgary Flames fans have been anticipating — the team is coming home to the radio station that broadcast the team’s Stanley Cup winning games in 1989.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Corus Entertainment have inked a five-year partnership for all Calgary Flames home and away games to be broadcast on QR Calgary 770AM radio, providing fans with a dedicated station to follow the team.

“We’re excited to share this news with our fans and, most importantly, to let them know we heard them loud and clear as we now have a new home for the future of Calgary Flames radio broadcasts,” Robert Hayes, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, said of Wednesday’s announcement.

“Corus has stepped up as a tremendous partner, working closely with us to ensure Flames games remain accessible to our fans throughout the season. Their commitment and collaboration have been invaluable in preserving an important connection with the C of Red, whether they’re listening at home, in their vehicles or wherever the game may take them.”

Story continues below advertisement

QR Calgary airs news and talk radio, along with sports programming.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Calgary Flames back home,” said Tammy Cole, vice-president of audio at Corus Entertainment. “As the station that broadcast the Stanley Cup-winning team’s games in 1989, this is an incredibly special time for QR Calgary 770AM.”

“This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we’re proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we're proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come."

The Flames started looking for a new home after Calgary sports radio station, Sportsnet 960 The Fan, ceased operations on July 7, 2025, as part of a swath of radio station closures by Rogers Sports and Media.

That station, with the official call letters CFAC, had been the home of the Flames since 2001.

CSEC says further announcements will come regarding the on-air team, along with additional programming will follow. That includes the launch of Flames Now — a daily sports talk show being developed for QR Calgary, which will provide Flames fans with a platform for game analysis, the latest team news and more.

A similar radio show called Oilers Now airs in Edmonton on 880 CHED, which is also owned by Corus.

Story continues below advertisement

Corus Entertainment is the parent company Global News.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames hold development camp'
Calgary Flames hold development camp

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices