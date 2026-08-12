Calgary Flames coming home to QR Calgary 770 AM radio

It’s an announcement Calgary Flames fans have been anticipating — the team is coming home to the radio station that broadcast the team’s Stanley Cup winning games in 1989.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Corus Entertainment have inked a five-year partnership for all Calgary Flames home and away games to be broadcast on QR Calgary 770AM radio, providing fans with a dedicated station to follow the team.

“We’re excited to share this news with our fans and, most importantly, to let them know we heard them loud and clear as we now have a new home for the future of Calgary Flames radio broadcasts,” Robert Hayes, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, said of Wednesday’s announcement.

“Corus has stepped up as a tremendous partner, working closely with us to ensure Flames games remain accessible to our fans throughout the season. Their commitment and collaboration have been invaluable in preserving an important connection with the C of Red, whether they’re listening at home, in their vehicles or wherever the game may take them.”

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QR Calgary airs news and talk radio, along with sports programming.

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“We are thrilled to welcome the Calgary Flames back home,” said Tammy Cole, vice-president of audio at Corus Entertainment. “As the station that broadcast the Stanley Cup-winning team’s games in 1989, this is an incredibly special time for QR Calgary 770AM.”

“This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we’re proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we're proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come."

The Flames started looking for a new home after Calgary sports radio station, Sportsnet 960 The Fan, ceased operations on July 7, 2025, as part of a swath of radio station closures by Rogers Sports and Media.

That station, with the official call letters CFAC, had been the home of the Flames since 2001.

CSEC says further announcements will come regarding the on-air team, along with additional programming will follow. That includes the launch of Flames Now — a daily sports talk show being developed for QR Calgary, which will provide Flames fans with a platform for game analysis, the latest team news and more.

A similar radio show called Oilers Now airs in Edmonton on 880 CHED, which is also owned by Corus.

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