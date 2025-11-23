Huberdeau’s heroics show Flames’ close-knit bond

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames may own the worst record in the NHL, but they’re still fighting, both for wins and for each other.

Veteran Jonathan Huberdeau proved that on Saturday when he dropped the gloves for the first time in seven seasons in Calgary’s 3-2 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.

Huberdeau rushed to the defence of Matt Coronato after he was checked head first into the sideboards from behind by Mikko Rantanen in the final minute of the second period.

Gushing blood as he left the ice, Coronato returned to the bench a few minutes into the third sporting a massive stitched-up gash across his nose.

“I just had to have Matty’s back,” Huberdeau said. “I mean, that was a pretty dirty hit from behind.”

Huberdeau’s last fight came as a member of the Florida Panthers when he fought Paul Byron during the 2018-19 pre-season.

Story continues below advertisement

“You just gotta step up for the guys sometimes. It’s not my type, but just get out there and try to protect your player,” said Huberdeau. “We’re a close team, we know that, and I think any guy is going to do that for every player.”

Ryan Huska, who called the play a “terrible hit,” wasn’t shocked to see his alternate captain defend a teammate.

“Not surprised, to be honest with you,” said the Flames coach. “Hubie is one of the best team guys I’ve been around, like in every sense of the word. Whatever we need, he’s more than willing to do it for the team.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He gave us a lot of energy tonight with that, stepping in for a teammate like he did, because it isn’t something that comes naturally to him, but that’s the way he is.”

Story continues below advertisement

Huberdeau plays left wing on Calgary’s No .1 line, centered by Morgan Frost, and with Coronato on left wing.

“It means a lot,” said Coronato, who scored the game’s first goal, giving him a career-high four-game goal streak.

“He’s one of our best players, one of our most-skilled players. So to see him do that, yeah, it means a lot. But I think it speaks to the closeness of our group.”

Flames goalie Devin Cooley was fired up about what Huberdeau did.

“Just a leader. Man, he’s awesome,” said Cooley. “He’s making US$10 million a year, star player, and he’s going to drop the gloves in sticking up for our guys. And it’s awesome. That energy transfers everybody else in the room and everyone feels that and everyone gets so excited from it and then we’re all fired up.”

Rantanen received his second boarding major and game misconduct in a span of six periods. He was also tossed in the final minute of Tuesday’s loss to the New York Islanders for a hit on Alexander Romanov.

Rantanen now leads the NHL with 57 penalty minutes, five more than Washington’s Tom Wilson.

Calgary’s miserable first quarter of the season has put them in a massive hole.

Story continues below advertisement

The win moves Calgary (7-13-3) into 31st place in the league, one point ahead of Nashville, but the Predators — who have two games in hand — have a better points percentage.

While it will be a near-impossible task to climb all the way back into a playoff spot, the Flames showed Saturday that they’re capable on any given night of beating the best teams in the league.

“We were a fast team tonight. I think that was one of our best games all year,” said Huberdeau.

The Stars (13-5-4) boast the league’s third-best record behind the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, and are 6-1-1 in their last eight outings.

“We are a pretty freaking good team,” said Cooley, when asked what Saturday’s gritty win showed. “When everyone’s going together, we’re a really solid team, and we just went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the league and I thought we were incredible.”

Joel Farabee also scored in regulation for Calgary. Nazem Kadri scored the shootout-deciding goal.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for Dallas. Robertson extends his goal streak to a career best-tying six games during which he’s lit the lamp 10 times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.