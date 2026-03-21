Flames’ Victor Olofsson making most of opportunity

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CALGARY – Going from first to nearly worst has been an adjustment for Victor Olofsson, but he’s handled it like a pro.

Olofsson’s first goal for Calgary was the winner on Friday as the former Colorado Avalanche winger led the Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

“It was a little bit shocking,” admitted Olofsson, reflecting on the trade. “I woke up after a nap. I was gonna get ready to play that night for Colorado, and then I had a few missed calls, and obviously you figure it out and I knew what was up.”

In a deal consummated just before the March 6 deadline passed, the 30-year-old Swede was part of the return Calgary received in the trade that sent Nazem Kadri back to Colorado.

“I wasn’t really ready for it and it’s a new situation for me, too, I’ve never been traded before,” said Olofsson, who is in his seventh NHL season.

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Olofsson spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, who finished third overall but exited the playoffs in the second round.

After signing a one-year deal last August with Colorado, he was part of the NHL’s No. 1 team when his phone rang two weeks ago.

Flames coach Ryan Huska knew it was important to get out front of it.

“The first phone call you have with him, you touch on it with him,” said the Flames bench boss. “I understand how it could be a challenge leaving a team that’s considered a Stanley Cup favourite to one that’s not going to be in the playoffs, but he was really good about it.

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“He was excited about having an opportunity to maybe be put in some more situations here, and he’s got a nice skill set. I think he has a good understanding of how to play the game, and hard games, so he’s fit right in with our group. He’s been a good addition.”

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In going from the NHL’s highest scoring team to the lowest, the three-time 20-goal scorer is being counted on to help Calgary generate more offence like he did on Friday as the Flames won consecutive games for the first time in four weeks.

Less than three minutes after Joel Farabee’s goal at 7:44 of the second period opened the scoring, Olofsson made it 2-0 when Adam Klapka backhanded a pass to him in the slot. He sizzled a one-timer into the top corner for his first goal in seven games with the Flames and his 12th of the season.

“I look at myself as an offensive player and I try to contribute as much as I can, but also play solid on both ends,” Olofsson said. “I’ve had a lot of looks, and finally got one tonight, and hopefully I’ll be able to put some more pucks in the net.”

While Calgary (28-34-7) remains second-last in the overall standings, they’re .500 (4-4-0) since the trade deadline.

“All the guys we brought in, it’s pretty seamless so far,” said Morgan Frost, who scored his 16th goal Friday.

“(Olofsson’s) been great. Such a nice guy, kind of quiet, and I think he’s a big addition,” Frost continued. “To see some of the chances he had on the power play today, where the goalie is just getting a toe on it, he’s got a bomb. I think everyone’s enjoyed having him around, and nice to see him get rewarded.”

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A free agent again this summer, Olofsson is making the most of an opportunity to play more minutes.

“I’m really excited being here,” he said. “I just gotta try to get everything going as fast as I can, and they’ve welcomed me very nicely here. So I’m enjoying my time here.”

After the Flames lost a bunch of experience in Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar — dealt to Utah — getting some veterans back in Olofsson, Ryan Strome and Olli Maatta has been good for the dressing room.

“They’ve been great,” said Blake Coleman, who had two assists. “Obviously, we got to see Olof’s shot tonight. They’ve got a lot of ability and more than that, they brought some good energy and they’re happy to be here and are excited, and they fit right in.”

Matt Coronato also scored for the Flames, who continue their six-game homestand on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dustin Wolf made 24 saves for his 20th win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2026.