Reports: Maple Leafs sign Bobrovsky in free agency

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Sergei Bobrovsky twice broke the hearts of his new team.

The Maple Leafs are hoping the veteran goaltender will now help their tortured franchise get back on track.

Toronto signed the two-time Stanley Cup winner to a reported three-year, $US21-million contract as NHL free agency opened Wednesday.

Bobrovsky, who eliminated the Maple Leafs from the 2023 and 2025 playoffs as a member of the Panthers, hit the open market at 12 p.m. ET and will partner with Anthony Stolarz for a crease reunion after hoisting hockey’s holy grail together with Florida two years ago.

Toronto missed the post-season for the first time in a decade to cap a miserable 2025-26, but beat the draft lottery odds for the right to pick winger Gavin McKenna with the first pick last week before adding Bobrovsky on Canada Day.

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And a few hours after the 37-year-old Russian pivoted to a new chapter in Toronto alongside the likes of Auston Matthews and William Nylander, one of his countrymen committed long-term to another Original Six franchise.

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The Canadiens inked 20-year-old forward Ivan Demidov to $73.2-million contract extension through 2034-25 that kicks in after next season as Montreal locked up another key piece of its peach-fuzzed core.

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed unrestricted free agent defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a reported seven-year, $59.5-million contract after acquiring him from the Calgary Flames ahead of March’s trade deadline.

The Winnipeg Jets inked goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, $7.5-million pact with the future of Connor Hellebuyck up in the air.

The San Jose Sharks snagged rugged blueliner Jacob Trouba on a four-year, $33-million deal.

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The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenceman Bowen Byram to a contract worth $75 million over six years that kicks in for the 2027-28 campaign after a recent trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The New Jersey Devils agreed to a five-year, $58.5-million extension with captain Nico Hischier beginning in 2027-28.

The Maple Leafs also traded winger Nick Robertson to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth-round pick at the 2028 NHL draft, while the Ottawa Senators re-signed pending UFA forward Nick Cousins to a two-year, $3.175-million deal.

The Panthers inked forward Eetu Luostarinen to an eight-year extension worth a reported $40 million beginning in 2027-28.

The Vancouver Canucks brought defenceman Luke Schenn back on a one-year, $2.25-million deal.

Elsewhere in the league, the Dallas Stars traded restricted free agent Mavrik Bourque and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Nashville Predators for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 third-rounder.

The Philadelphia Flyers re-upped goaltender Dan Vladar to a five-year, $27.5-million extension that begins in 2027-28. The club also signed forward Tyson Foerster to an eight-year, $56.8-million contract that also kicks in after the upcoming season.

The Sabres signed RFA defenceman Olen Zellweger to a three-year, $9.3-million deal.

The Seattle Kraken signed RFA forward Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, $11.55-million agreement.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.