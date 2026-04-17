‘He turns size into motivation’: Calgary Flames goalie inspires young fan to dream big

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It’s been a whirlwind few days for 10-year-old Kade Heisler. Sitting in the Saddledome Tuesday, watching the Calgary Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche, he never thought he’d be back just two days later watching the Flames’ pre-game skate, nevermind getting to meet his hockey hero.

“It was just a really cool moment,” said Kade. “I’ve never been to an NHL practice before.”

The young fan first caught the Calgary netminder’s attention with a sign at Tuesday’s game that read “Wolf you are my idol,” but it was Kade’s reaction to being gifted a stick that made the highlight reel.

“He gave me a thumbs up,” said Kade. “I was happy that he acknowledged it — that would have been enough, and then I saw a hockey stick coming.”

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“Just the pure emotion, the love, the happiness, it goes a long way,” Flames goalie Dustin Wolf said about Kade’s reaction.

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The moment, caught on the game broadcast, went viral online, kicking off a series of interviews for Kade and earning him the invitation back to the Dome to meet Wolf. It was an introduction Kade says means more than just meeting a favourite player.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re short or tall. You can still cover the same amount of net, and he turns size into motivation,” explained Kade of his admiration of Wolf.

As a goalie himself, Kade often gets picked out for his size, and heading into U13 hockey he’s going to have to work extra hard in the crease with skills he’s picking up watching Wolf.

“He’s going to be a small goalie and he’s going to be towered over,” said Kade’s mom, Kimberly Komarniski. “So, he’s going to have to learn how to take those tactics onto the ice and use them to his advantage.”

Dustin Wolf made his Flames debut in April 2023, quickly proving to be a force between the pipes, earning himself a spot as a fan favourite. But standing six feet tall and weighing 166lbs, he’s considered undersized for a goalie.

For young hockey hopefuls, like Kade Heisler, Wolf is proving that no matter your size, there is always a reason to dream big.