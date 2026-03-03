NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman visits Calgary to talk about World Cup of Hockey

With Calgary’s new $1.2 billion events centre starting to take shape in the city’s Victoria Park neighbourhood, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid a visit to town Tuesday to get a first-hand look at the facility, which he described as a future “economic engine” for the community.

During a media availability at the Flames’ current home, The Scotiabank Saddledome, Bettman added, “It looks like it’s going to be a spectacular, first class, state of the art arena.”

“It’s gonna be great for the city of Calgary to have this type of facility. Which, in addition to hosting the Flames, will be able to host concerts and other events that don’t currently come to Calgary. Everybody will be nostalgic and miss this building (the Saddledome), but it’s time,” added Bettman.

View image in full screen NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media in Calgary, following a tour of the city’s new events centre that will be the Flames new home when it opens in the fall of 2027. Global News

Bettman’s visit also comes amidst reports that Calgary and Edmonton have submitted a joint bid in hopes of being chosen as host city for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.

The event — featuring eight of the top hockey nations in the world, with the anticipated participation of players from the NHL — will take place in February 2028, with the host cities to be announced following a bid process.

The tournament’s revival would be a dozen years after Team Canada won it in 2016, defending its title from 2004.

While the city of Calgary wouldn’t confirm it has submitted a bid, during his comments Tuesday, Bettman confirmed that he is “aware of the bid.”

“Bids are being evaluated, nothing has been finalized, but it was a good bid,” he said. “I’m not prepared to tell you today that it was or was not the winning bid, but certainly it’s a bid that people could be very proud of.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Monday that the province would pitch in $15 million to help host the tournament if an Alberta city is chosen.

Asked what would make Calgary a good city to host the event, Bettman spoke highly of the city’s reputation as a global tourism hotspot.

“Millions of tourists come through here a year. This is a place that knows hospitality. This is place that has a rabid fan base and would attract fans from other places. Look at the Stampede every year,” Bettman added.

“(The) first time I came to Calgary was in 1988 for the Winter Olympics. I get Calgary and I get what a terrific city it is and a great place to visit. I have vacationed here in the Canadian Rockies on my own time and my own dime numerous times. So I get the attraction of a city like Calgary.”

When pressed, Bettman wouldn’t reveal who Calgary is competing against to be a host city, but said the organizers “should be in a position to finalize and announce” within a couple weeks.

The commissioner will continue his visit to Calgary by attending the Flames game Tuesday night, along with Mayor Jeromy Farkas who confirmed the city’s bid for the World Cup of Hockey will be part of their discussions.

View image in full screen Despite being an outspoken critic of the Saddledome, during negotiations on a new arena for the Flames, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shared some fond memories of the building during his visit to Calgary on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Despite being an outspoken critic of the Saddledome and the need for a new Flames arena, Bettman said he also has some fond memories of the building.

“I’ve been to a number of games here. This is a fun place to watch a game. Crowd’s always great. It’s an intimate bowl. It’s got unique architecture,” added Bettman.

“I remember being here for the Stanley Cup final in 2004, and I remember getting stuck in an elevator the last time they were in the playoffs. So, you know, listen, nobody should denigrate this building, it’s just past its time. And that happens.”

With files from The Canadian Press.