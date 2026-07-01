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Whether your version of ‘Summer Travel’ over the next few months is as locavore as the sweet ‘lil swimming hole just outside of town (cue the country music), or in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean in Capri (I’m available last week of July!), chic and well-priced travel essentials are the swimming equivalent of a swan dive. From preppy striped pool towels to mid-flight skin hydration, we’ve got you, boo. Read on for top finds from Simons, JBL, Dyson and more.
A good slick-back not only saves on precious party time but also it pulls your look together in the most elegant, effortless way. The nourishing Briogeo Style & Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick rates high with users for a smooth (but not greasy) pony or bun.
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