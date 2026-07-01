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The Curator

Summer travel essentials

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted July 1, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
Read on for top finds from Simons, JBL, Dyson and more. View image in full screen
Read on for top finds from Simons, JBL, Dyson and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your version of ‘Summer Travel’ over the next few months is as locavore as the sweet ‘lil swimming hole just outside of town (cue the country music), or in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean in Capri (I’m available last week of July!), chic and well-priced travel essentials are the swimming equivalent of a swan dive. From preppy striped pool towels to mid-flight skin hydration, we’ve got you, boo. Read on for top finds from Simons, JBL, Dyson and more.

 

Beach day

Because close-by can still be cool.

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Parasol-stripe organic cotton beach towel
I own these Parasol Stripe Organic Cotton beach towels – and I looove them. Model not incl.
$19.99 at Simon ($25.00)

 

JBL Charge 6
Waterproof and – wait for it – DROP-proof – plus 26hrs of playtime. The JBL Charge 6 will keep the Noah Kahan ripping for days.
$179.98 on Amazon (was $249.98)

 

Technique Linen Dress
Perfectly French but also translates easily for home. Technique linen dress by Wilfred (colour: Undyed Ecru) also comes in a mini-length version. 
$168 at Aritzia
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Hemera Raffia Hat
Dresses up, dresses down. The Hemera Raffia bucket hat is a sun-safe lesson in stylish versatility. 
$62.40 at Aritzia (was $78)

Pack your good hair

Doesn’t matter if you roll with the maximum amount of luggage or you’re a carry-on kind of girl, planning your on-the-road hair game before departure is mandatory for your mane attraction.

Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Sleek Stick
A good slick-back not only saves on precious party time but also it pulls your look together in the most elegant, effortless way. The nourishing Briogeo Style & Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick rates high with users for a smooth (but not greasy) pony or bun.
$32.00 at Sephora
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Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer (Ceramic pink/Rose gold)
Universal voltage and 25% lighter than its home version, Dyson’s Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer gives you a salon-quality blowout on the road.
$399.99 on Amazon

 

Kitsch Recycled Plastic Wet/Dry Hair Brush
It may just be for detangling but I’ve used my wet/dry Kitsch brush for the entire styling process on the road.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

In-flight status

Limited Edition Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches
Rhode’s Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches (in the cutest-ever banana peel motif) will make the journey smoother, literally. 
$38.00 at Sephora
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The Ordinary The Bright Set
Please be introduced to The Bright Set by the Ordinary – a 3-step regimen for radiant, even toned skin on the road. And it’s Canadian. Score.
$29.9 on Amazon

 

trtl Travel Pillow
Soft, lightweight and machine-washable, there’s a reason the trtl neck pillow is a #1 bestseller.
$84.99 on Amazon

 

Airplane Foot Hammock
Sign. Me. Up. The airplane foot hammock for the economy cabin win. 
$12.99 on Amazon
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2 Pack TSA Approved Liquids Bags
Why complicate an already complicated day? Much like a clear purse at a concert, these TSA-approved toiletries kits will help you glide through security. 
$10.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Inflatable Pool Float – $26.99

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen – $15.97

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $28.99

 

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