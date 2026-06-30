Canada Day Deals 2026: Best home, fashion & outdoor discounts right now

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Canada Day sales are in full swing, making it the perfect time to get everything you need for summer—whether it’s for kids heading into camp season or adults gearing up for long weekends and time outdoors. This year, retailers are rolling out major seasonal savings across every category. Read on to find standout Canada Day deals from brands like Simons, lululemon, Aritzia, and more, all offering limited-time discounts designed to help you save money and get a head start on your summer shopping.

Home & kitchen deals

Sonatine recycled polyester duvet All-season fill Upgrade your sleep without overspending. This 200-thread-count duvet is light, fluffy, and soft to the touch, finished with a breathable 100% cotton cover. $49.95 at Simons (was $70.00)

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Bouclair Walnut Veneer Buffet With Two Doors Elevate your space with this warm-toned walnut cabinet, with practical storage in a clean, versatile design. Its ample interior space make it a functional addition to any living room, hallway, or entryway. $399.98 at Walmart (was $499.98)

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop A robot vacuum cleaner is one of the easiest ways to automate your cleaning, and now you can grab one at a discount. The eufy X10 Pro Omni features powerful suction, smart navigation, and fully automated emptying, refilling, and mopping. $699.99 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Morning coffee is a necessity for many of us (hello, caffeine!), and this Keurig coffee maker was made for busy people who want a quick, convenient brew without the hassle. Always dependable when you need it most, it makes a fresh cup in moments. Press a button, wait a minute, and you’re ready to take on the day. $89.98 on Amazon (was $169.99)

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Fashion deals

Structured Classic Ball Cap Script Top off your look with this structured classic ball cap. Made from soft, breathable cotton twill, it features a moisture-wicking sweatband and an adjustable back closure for a comfortable, customizable fit. $24 at lululemon (was $38)

lululemon Align No Line™ High-Rise Pant 28 Inch Now’s your chance to snag a pair of lululemon Align pants at a discount. Made from buttery-soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align No Line High-Rise Pant 28 Inch features a smooth, seam-free front-rise design and four-way stretch for exceptional comfort during yoga or daily wear. $69 - $99 at lululemon (was $118)

Consort Barrel Pant - PowerLinen™ Feel good about investing in a staple pair of linen pants you know you’ll wear again and again. Designed in a mid-rise barrel silhouette with a relaxed fit and a breezy feel, they’re versatile enough for beach days, running errands, or the office. $118.50 at Aritzia (was $158)

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Marmion Linen Dress This fit-and-flare midi dress is made from 100% European flax linen with a naturally textured, lightweight, and breathable feel. It features a ruffled off-shoulder neckline that gives it a soft, romantic silhouette. $134.40 at Aritzia (was $168)

BLACK GINGHAM D Cup Plunge Bikini Top If you’re looking for cute, pool-side wardrobe additions, this flattering and supportive bikini top is made from recycled fibres, and features underwire, moulded foam cups, side boning, and adjustable straps. Now 30 per cent off! $34.99 at La Vie en Rose (was $49.95)

Kids & family deals

School Backpack for Kids Summer camp season is upon us. Get the kiddos activity-ready with durable water-resistant backpacks that’ll last all summer. Organized storage, padded straps, and durable polyester construction – this vaschy backpack is a reliable option for school, travel, and outdoor activities. Available in a variety of colours. $35.19 on Amazon (was $39.99)

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Kids Lunch Box A leakproof bento lunch box like this Purple Pony design makes packing school meals fun and organized with its multiple compartments and handy sauce jar. Its durable, BPA-free build and easy-carry handle help keep food fresh, balanced, and mess-free throughout the day. $13.59 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Backyard Discovery Sweetwater White Cedar Wooden Kids Playhouse This cedar cottage backyard playhouse creates a fun outdoor space where kids can spark their imagination with a play kitchen, snack bar, and working doorbell. Its sturdy wood build, bright windows, and charming details like flowerpot holders make it a cozy mini home for creative play and social fun. $299 on Amazon (was $399)

Graco Ready2Roll Stroller Wagon - All-Terrain Stroller This versatile all-terrain stroller wagon makes outings easier with two comfy seats, UV 50 canopies, and smooth push-or-pull handling. Its durable build, never-flat wheels, and smart storage options make it a practical choice for families on the go, from parks to city walks. $360 on Amazon (was $479.97)

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Outdoor deals

Ninja Grill and Smoker The Ninja FlexFlame BBQ features a 5-in-1 design that combines grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling, and even pizza-making in one outdoor system. It fine-tunes every cook so heat is distributed evenly, locking in bold smoky flavour. $999 on Amazon (was $1199.99)

C5 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Need a pool-care helper that works while you relax? The C5 cordless robotic cleaner glides through the water with quiet intelligence, keeping your pool spotless with a 180-minute runtime, dual-drive motors, a 2.7L filter basket, and smart self-parking for easy retrieval. $229.99 on Amazon (was $575.99)

Coleman Pro Premium Hard Cooler The Coleman Pro Premium Hard Cooler is built for long-lasting chill, keeping ice cold for up to 3 days with extra-thick insulated walls and a rugged, portable design. With capacities up to 92 cans depending on size, it’s made for everything from beach days to camping trips, featuring durable latches, easy-drain convenience, and travel-ready straps. $188.99 on Amazon (was $289.99)

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Greenworks 24V 13-Inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower The Greenworks 24V cordless lawn mower provides a clean, quiet cut with a lightweight 13-inch deck and a powerful brushless motor that automatically adjusts power for thicker grass. With adjustable cutting heights, up to 40 minutes of runtime, and foldable handles for compact storage, it keeps routine yard maintenance simple and efficient. $259 on Amazon (was $399)

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Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones – $58.00

Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $268.00

Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light – $189.99

Munchkin Sparrow Travel Baby Stroller – $212.47