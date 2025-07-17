Here’s what to pack for the perfect beach day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Is there anything quite as blissful as the sound of waves gently lapping the shore while you soak up golden sunshine? We doubt it.
Whether you’re lounging with a good book, chasing the surf, or sharing laughs with friends, the perfect beach day is all about comfort and thoughtful essentials. Ahead, we’ve gathered the must-pack items that’ll keep you cool, protected, and ready for every sun-soaked moment – from stylish sun hats to refreshing snacks and beyond. Get ready to make your next beach escape your best one yet!
Sunscreen is a non-negotiable for protecting your skin from sun damage. Formulated with 100% mineral titanium dioxide, enriched with soothing Vichy Volcanic Water, and designed to leave a non-greasy, lightly tinted finish, it delivers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and a healthy glow.
Handwoven from natural raffia in our Madagascar atelier, she’s roomy, lightweight, and made for strolls through farmers’ markets or seaside getaways. With soft cotton lining and leather tie closure, she swings easily from hand to shoulder. Vacation has officially begun.
Beach bag essential? Absolutely. This silky, spray-on moisturizer delivers a dewy glow and instant hydration – perfect for sun-kissed skin and makeup refreshes between dips. Spritz, shine and soak it all in.
