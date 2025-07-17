Here’s what to pack for the perfect beach day

Send this page to someone via email

Is there anything quite as blissful as the sound of waves gently lapping the shore while you soak up golden sunshine? We doubt it.

Whether you’re lounging with a good book, chasing the surf, or sharing laughs with friends, the perfect beach day is all about comfort and thoughtful essentials. Ahead, we’ve gathered the must-pack items that’ll keep you cool, protected, and ready for every sun-soaked moment – from stylish sun hats to refreshing snacks and beyond. Get ready to make your next beach escape your best one yet!

Vichy Capital Soleil Daily Ultra Fluid Mineral Tinted & Dry Touch SPF 60 Sunscreen is a non-negotiable for protecting your skin from sun damage. Formulated with 100% mineral titanium dioxide, enriched with soothing Vichy Volcanic Water, and designed to leave a non-greasy, lightly tinted finish, it delivers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and a healthy glow. Buy on Amazon

Cream Flower Applique Crochet Maxi Dress This adorable crochet maxi dress from Pretty Little Thing makes the perfect beach cover up. Pair it with any swimsuit and sunnies and you’re good to go. $37.50 at Pretty Little Thing (was $115.00)

Justine Basket Bag Handwoven from natural raffia in our Madagascar atelier, she’s roomy, lightweight, and made for strolls through farmers’ markets or seaside getaways. With soft cotton lining and leather tie closure, she swings easily from hand to shoulder. Vacation has officially begun. $405 at Sezane

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB Never waste time deciding which book to bring – carry your entire library with you on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. $184.99 on Amazon

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Beach bag essential? Absolutely. This silky, spray-on moisturizer delivers a dewy glow and instant hydration – perfect for sun-kissed skin and makeup refreshes between dips. Spritz, shine and soak it all in. $65 on Amazon

Bronze Balm For that golden-hour glow before the sun even sets, toss in Bronze Balm in Seine from Merit – sheer, buildable, and made for minimal effort. $41 at Merit

Beach Umbrella There’s something about this umbrella that just screams ‘holiday in Positano.’ Buy on Amazon

Parasol-stripe organic cotton beach towel And don’t forget the matching towel from Simons! Your coordinated beach setup will be the envy of every sun-seeker. $19.99 at Simons (was $25)

Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler with Leakproof Lid Stay cool and sip happy – this Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (with a leakproof lid!) is your beach day’s best companion. $46 on Amazon

Insulated Grocery Bags Keep your beach snacks fresh even in the summer heat. This insulated reusable grocery bag is thoughtfully designed with premium canvas, leak-proof insulation and roomy pockets. $36.96 on Amazon

Slim Portable Fan With its slim and stylish design, this handheld fan keeps you cool for up to 17 hours, offers three refreshing speeds, and folds neatly for on-the-go or desktop comfort. $24.99 on Amazon

