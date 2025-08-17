Best travel totes for all your essentials (and then some)

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve ever packed for a weekend away and found yourself cramming a dozen “essentials” into three different bags, it might be time to upgrade. Enter: the tote bag. Spacious, stylish, and low-key life-saving, the right tote can carry your laptop, your lip gloss, and everything in between – without sacrificing your outfit. From Coach and L.L. Bean to Simons and beyond, read on for 11 travel totes we’re currently coveting. Rest assured, whether you’re heading to the office, the airport, or the beach, these carryalls have you (and your stuff) covered.

Coachtopia Loop Tote Carry it all, guilt-free! The Coachtopia Loop Tote blends roomy, everyday functionality with eco-friendly style, crafted from 100% recycled PET and designed to keep on giving through Coach’s closed-loop system. $275 at Coach

L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top For storing everything from your hoodie to your water bottle – L.L. Bean’s handcrafted totes are made one at a time by expert stitchers in Maine. True quality that’s built to last – and can even be personalized with a monogram for a timeless, one-of-a-kind touch. $65 at L.L.Bean

Supple deluxe-fabric tote bag Carry all your essentials in this Simons-exclusive bag. Designed in Canada, made with eco-friendly recycled materials, and perfect for a chic, conscious look on the go! $79.00 at Simons

Samsonite Companion Bags - Weekender This bag fits absolutely everything and more, and comes with all kinds of compartments (including a shoe compartment!). For those of you guilty of overpacking, this Samsonite weekender is for you! $190.00 at Samsonite

Lojel Semo – Tote Lojel brings its signature minimalism to a new essential: this sustainable tote in Tierra Taupe combines form, function, and eco-conscious design. Made from 100% recycled polyester and nylon, it’s ideal for everyday use – from the office to weekend outings – and transitions into a streamlined carry-on. A thoughtfully padded laptop pocket keeps your tech secure on the move, making it as practical as it is polished. $190 at Lojel

Oversize Vegan Leather Tote I love an understated vegan leather tote, and this one looks just as good on airplanes as it does in corporate offices. Oversized, slouchy and soft – what more could you ask for? $43.9 on Amazon

The Sak Women's Los Feliz Leather Tote, Large Guaranteed to elevate any vacation outfit, this functional tote pairs well with mimosas on a Mexico beach. $288.21 on Amazon

The Super Puff Tote Bag I’ve been obsessed with everything super puff – including this everyday tote from Aritzia. Sleek, functional and looks great in all seasons. $103.50 at Aritzia (was $138)

Large Corduroy Tote Bag Looking for something a little different? This cream-coloured tote is uniquely made from corduroy and is giving clean girl aesthetic in the best way possible. Buy on Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Large Jacquard Tote Bag If you’re in the market for a little luxury, this Marc Jacobs tote fits all your weekend or road trip essentials. Plus – she’s beautiful, obviously. $465 at Holt Renfrew

Genuine Leather Tote Bag As an everyday tote for window shopping or grabbing iced lattes, you can never go wrong with a sleek, minimal genuine leather find. $89.99 on Amazon

