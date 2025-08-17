Best travel totes for all your essentials (and then some)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’ve ever packed for a weekend away and found yourself cramming a dozen “essentials” into three different bags, it might be time to upgrade. Enter: the tote bag. Spacious, stylish, and low-key life-saving, the right tote can carry your laptop, your lip gloss, and everything in between – without sacrificing your outfit. From Coach and L.L. Bean to Simons and beyond, read on for 11 travel totes we’re currently coveting. Rest assured, whether you’re heading to the office, the airport, or the beach, these carryalls have you (and your stuff) covered.
Carry it all, guilt-free! The Coachtopia Loop Tote blends roomy, everyday functionality with eco-friendly style, crafted from 100% recycled PET and designed to keep on giving through Coach’s closed-loop system.
For storing everything from your hoodie to your water bottle – L.L. Bean’s handcrafted totes are made one at a time by expert stitchers in Maine. True quality that’s built to last – and can even be personalized with a monogram for a timeless, one-of-a-kind touch.
Lojel brings its signature minimalism to a new essential: this sustainable tote in Tierra Taupe combines form, function, and eco-conscious design. Made from 100% recycled polyester and nylon, it’s ideal for everyday use – from the office to weekend outings – and transitions into a streamlined carry-on. A thoughtfully padded laptop pocket keeps your tech secure on the move, making it as practical as it is polished.
Comments