The Curator

The best beauty gift sets for everyone on your list

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 6, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
From glow-boosting skincare minis to perfectly packaged luxuries. View image in full screen
From glow-boosting skincare minis to perfectly packaged luxuries.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s nothing quite like the magic of unwrapping a beauty gift set on Christmas morning. From glossy skincare minis to perfectly packaged luxuries, each one promises a touch of indulgence. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend, your sister or the beauty buff who already has everything, these sets are guaranteed to make their season sparkle. Read on for the best beauty gift sets of 2025–ready to slip under the tree and into their routine.

 

Delectable by Cake Beauty Assorted Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream Set
A sweet treat for winter hands, this ultra-hydrating set features rich, whipped hand creams in delicious scents like vanilla and coconut cream.
$16 on Amazon $15.97 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

rhode On-the-Go Set
All of Hailey Bieber’s glazed-skin essentials, packed into one dewy-finish gift. The set includes the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Lip Treatment–your glow-to-go trio.
$90 at Rhode

 

Merit The Great Skin Trio
For the minimalist in your life, this glow-enhancing set featuring Merit’s cult-favourite Great Skin Serum, Priming Moisturizer and the new Double Cleanse Face Wash serves up glass-skin radiance.
$56 at Sephora

 

L'Occitane Softening Body Duo
A luxurious duo of Almond Shower Oil and Milk Concentrate leaves skin silky smooth and subtly scented–perfect for the spa-seeker on your list.
$110 at L'Occitane
Story continues below advertisement

 

Summer Fridays The Holiday Trio Set
Two fan-favourite lip balms and an iconic face mask in one festive bundle. Each lippie delivers buttery hydration with a hint of tint and that signature Summer Fridays shine, while the Jet Lag mask deeply nourishes skin.
$64 at Sephora

 

Snow Fairy Gift Set
A Lush classic that smells like sugar and magic. Inside: a bath bomb, soap, shower gel and body conditioner, all infused with the brand’s iconic candy-sweet scent.
$43 at Lush

 

Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Mini Trio Discovery Set
Moody and sophisticated, this mini fragrance trio blends dark florals, oud and vetiver for a rich, winter-ready scent wardrobe.
$46 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nivea Nourishing Skincare Routine
Give the gift of classic comfort with Nivea’s tried-and-true essentials: a face toner, micellar water, cream and lip balm for soft, nourished skin all season long.
$19.97 on Amazon

 

Laneige Hydration To Go Gift Set
This ultimate hydration kit, featuring Laneige’s bestselling Water Bank line in travel sizes is perfect for the jet-setter or skincare enthusiast.
$43 on Amazon $43 at Sephora

 

Rocky Raise The Bar Soap Set
This artisanal soap set from Rocky Mountain Soap Co. includes naturally scented bars made with essential oils and skin-loving botanicals, making it a sure hit with the self-care lover on your list
$32.98 at well.ca $33 at Rocky

 

beauty kits 2025
Saie Blush & Glow Gift Set
Two glow-getting essentials–Saie’s Dew Blush and Glowy Super Gel–come together for an irresistibly radiant finish.
$43 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

beauty kits 2025
Kérastase Iconics Duo Gift Set
Treat their tresses with this salon-worthy duo featuring the brand’s signature luxurious hair oil and a travel size night serum, designed to strengthen and add shine.
$103.50 at Sephora $101.25 on Kerastase.ca

 

beauty kits 2025
Paume Hand & Foot Essentials Set
For the self-care devotee, this sustainable set includes a nourishing hand and foot cream duo that leaves skin soft, smooth and spa-ready.
$63.98 at Well.ca

 

Clé de Peau Beauté Golden Radiance Set
So much luxury in one box–this radiant skincare set pairs the brand’s iconic 24k gold face mask, cleansing foam and emulsion for visibly luminous and youthfully supple skin.
$400 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jack Black Beard Grooming Set
For the man on your list, this grooming kit includes everything he needs to keep his beard soft and perfectly styled.
$62.87 on Amazon

 

