Boxing Day Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop early deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved. After a *seriously* amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t expect more impressive deals to be released, but Boxing Day Canada 2025 deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it! Ahead, impressive Boxing Day deals to shop before it’s too late.
Best beauty deals
20% off
These silky-soft satin scrunchies reduce friction, minimize breakage, and prevent creases making them a gentle, everyday upgrade for all hair types.
Story continues below advertisement
37% off
Dentist-inspired whitening strips that visibly lift years of stains in just days, delivering a noticeably brighter smile without costly in-office treatments.
25% off
Dyson’s smartest multi-styler yet personalizes heat and airflow to your hair profile, delivering faster styling, less damage, and salon-worthy results at home.
10% off
A polished edit of MERIT’s most-loved essentials, designed for effortless, minimalist beauty with skin-first formulas and universally flattering shades.
Story continues below advertisement
20% off
Warm, cozy, and quietly addictive, this elevated fragrance blends creamy woods and soft florals for a modern scent that lingers beautifully.
More Boxing Day beauty deals:
8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98
19% off: Clinique Cheek Pop Blush – $33.15
25% off: Philips Sonicare Water Flosser – $59.95
30% off: Manscaped The Beard Hedger – $90.98
25% off: Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler – $599.99
Story continues below advertisement
Best fashion deals
15% off
A cult-favourite slipper-meets-shoe with plush lining and durable soles—perfect for cozy days indoors or quick errands out.
11% off
Smoothing, supportive, and surprisingly comfortable, these everyday shaper shorts offer gentle compression without digging or rolling.
25% off
A sleek, understated timepiece with a clean dial and slim profile that pairs well with any look.
Story continues below advertisement
20% off
Breathable, tag-free, and ultra-soft, these classic knit boxers deliver all-day comfort at an unbeatable value.
20% off
A weather-ready take on the iconic Super Puff, featuring water-resistant fabric and lightweight warmth for winter days that don’t play nice.
More Boxing Day fashion deals:
22% off: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $31.34
26% off: Levi’s mens 501 Original Fit Jeans – $73.70
25% off: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses – $306.75
20% off: Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.96
9% off: Steve Madden Womens Reyes Pump – $109.25
Story continues below advertisement
Best kitchen deals
30% off
Turn food scraps into nutrient-rich soil amendment with this compact, eco-friendly appliance designed to reduce household waste with ease.
53% off
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside–this sleek waffle maker delivers brunch-worthy results with adjustable browning control.
Story continues below advertisement
28% off
Create custom ice cream, soft serve, and swirls at home in minutes—perfect for experimenting with flavours, mix-ins, and dietary preferences.
30% off
An all-in-one espresso system with a built-in grinder, steam wand, and cold brew function for café-quality drinks with minimal guesswork.
20% off
A beautifully designed, do-it-all pot that replaces multiple cookware pieces–ideal for boiling, braising, steaming, and more.
Story continues below advertisement
\
More Boxing Day kitchen deals:
19% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76
38% off: Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve – $117.98
17% off: 10-Piece High Carbon Japan Kitchen Knife Set – $99.99
21% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00
30% off: Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker – $139.99
Best home deals
24% off
Light yet cozy, this hotel-worthy duvet delivers breathable warmth year-round for cloud-like comfort every night.
Story continues below advertisement
9% off
A modern planter duo with a slim silhouette that elevates patios, balconies, or interiors with chic style.
16% off
Switch seamlessly between sitting and standing with this adjustable desk designed to improve comfort and productivity.
16% off
A design icon with modern performance, featuring rapid boiling, auto shut-off, and unmistakable retro charm.
Story continues below advertisement
33% off
A compact yet powerful backup solution for camping, road trips, or emergency power–it’s lightweight, fast-charging, and ultra-reliable.
More Boxing Day home deals:
21% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $13.49
50% off: Magic Bullet Blender, Mixer & Mini-Food Processor In-One – $29.99
24% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99
11% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $114.99
16% off: Skylight Calendar – $379
Story continues below advertisement
Best tech deals
25% off
This energy-saving thermostat learns your habits and adjusts automatically to keep your home comfortable while lowering utility costs.
17% off
A statement TV that doubles as wall art, delivering gallery-worthy design alongside stunning Mini LED picture quality.
Story continues below advertisement
22% off
Apple’s latest AirPods offer clear sound, improved battery life, and seamless integration with your everyday devices.
26% off
A lightweight, budget-friendly laptop with a large Full HD display–perfect for streaming, browsing, and everyday productivity.
18% off
An immersive mixed-reality headset built for gaming, fitness, and entertainment, with powerful performance at a more accessible price point.
Story continues below advertisement
More Boxing Day tech deals:
20% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99
55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10
27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949
20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399
18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96
Best outdoor deals
11% off
Make way for winter with this powerful cordless snow blower that clears driveways fast with its brushless motor and 20-inch path.
Story continues below advertisement
3% off
Crafted from eucalyptus wood, this spacious dining set brings natural warmth and durability to outdoor entertaining.
20% off
Lightweight and rechargeable, this heated vest delivers adjustable warmth exactly where you need it on cold days.
15% off
A beginner-friendly paddle set with excellent control and power, ideal for casual play or competitive rallies.
Story continues below advertisement
44% off
Extend patio season with this carbon infrared heater that provides instant, directional warmth without bulky propane tanks.
More Boxing Day outdoor deals:
30% off: Gyrocopters PRIME 2026 All Terrain Hoverboard – $153.95
24% off: Telguua Heated Gloves – $76.49
14% off: DEWALT 20V MAX* LED Work Light – $37.98
20% off: Garmin Xero C1 Pro, Compact Chronograph – $699.99
21% off: Inflatable Camping Tent with Pump – $409.99
Story continues below advertisement
Best health & fitness deals
26% off
A sleek, insulated bottle that keeps drinks cold for hours, with a pop-top lid for easy, spill-free hydration.
14% off
High-density foam mats designed to protect floors and joints during home workouts, yoga, or weight training.
Story continues below advertisement
28% off
A premium indoor bike with immersive classes and studio-quality programming that brings the energy of a live workout home.
25% off
A compact vibration platform that boosts circulation, muscle activation, and recovery in quick, low-impact sessions.
38% off
A slim, easy-to-wear fitness tracker that monitors activity, sleep, heart rate, and stress for everyday wellness insights.
Story continues below advertisement
More Boxing Day health & fitness deals:
25% off: Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $20.61
10% off: Weighted Blanket – $44.99
12% off: Sperax Walking Vibration Pad – $179.99
30% off: Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $24.49
50% off: Ancestry DNA Kit – $64
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments