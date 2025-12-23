SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Boxing Day Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop early deals

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted December 23, 2025 6:00 am
2 min read
Boxing Day Canada 2025 deals View image in full screen
Amazon Canada's Boxing Day early deals have arrived! From Apple, Greenworks and Merit to unexpected finds, we’ve sifted through the sales so you don’t have to.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved. After a *seriously* amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t expect more impressive deals to be released, but Boxing Day Canada 2025 deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it! Ahead, impressive Boxing Day deals to shop before it’s too late.

 

Best beauty deals

20% off

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies
These silky-soft satin scrunchies reduce friction, minimize breakage, and prevent creases making them a gentle, everyday upgrade for all hair types.
$8.79 on Amazon (was $10.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

37% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects
Dentist-inspired whitening strips that visibly lift years of stains in just days, delivering a noticeably brighter smile without costly in-office treatments.
$44.99 on Amazon (was $71.33)

 

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.
Dyson’s smartest multi-styler yet personalizes heat and airflow to your hair profile, delivering faster styling, less damage, and salon-worthy results at home.
Buy on Amazon

 

10% off

Boxing Day Canada 2025
The Bestsellers Set
A polished edit of MERIT’s most-loved essentials, designed for effortless, minimalist beauty with skin-first formulas and universally flattering shades.
$181 on Merit.com (was $201)
Story continues below advertisement

 

20% off

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum
Warm, cozy, and quietly addictive, this elevated fragrance blends creamy woods and soft florals for a modern scent that lingers beautifully.
$83.20 with 20% discount at Sephora

 

More Boxing Day beauty deals:

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

19% off: Clinique Cheek Pop Blush – $33.15

25% off: Philips Sonicare Water Flosser – $59.95

30% off: Manscaped The Beard Hedger – $90.98

25% off: Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler – $599.99

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best fashion deals

15% off

UGG Women's Tasman Suede Slippers
A cult-favourite slipper-meets-shoe with plush lining and durable soles—perfect for cozy days indoors or quick errands out.
Buy on Amazon

 

11% off

SHAPERMINT All Day Every Day High Waisted Shaper Shorts
Smoothing, supportive, and surprisingly comfortable, these everyday shaper shorts offer gentle compression without digging or rolling.
$33.99 on Amazon (was $37.99)

 

25% off

Fossil Minimalist Slim Watch
A sleek, understated timepiece with a clean dial and slim profile that pairs well with any look.
$138.75 on Amazon (was $185)
Story continues below advertisement

 

20% off

Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Knitboxer Underwear
Breathable, tag-free, and ultra-soft, these classic knit boxers deliver all-day comfort at an unbeatable value.
$17.47 on Amazon (was $21.97)

 

20% off

Boxing Day Canada Deals 2025
The Super Puff The Super Puff₂O - Rainstop
A weather-ready take on the iconic Super Puff, featuring water-resistant fabric and lightweight warmth for winter days that don’t play nice.
$318 at Aritzia (was $398)

 

More Boxing Day fashion deals:

22% off: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $31.34

26% off: Levi’s mens 501 Original Fit Jeans – $73.70

25% off: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses – $306.75

20% off: Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.96

9% off: Steve Madden Womens Reyes Pump – $109.25

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best kitchen deals

30% off

Food Cycler FC-30 Food Processor and Recycler
Turn food scraps into nutrient-rich soil amendment with this compact, eco-friendly appliance designed to reduce household waste with ease.
$202 on Amazon (was $290.15)

 

53% off

Krups Breakfast Set Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside–this sleek waffle maker delivers brunch-worthy results with adjustable browning control.
$64.7 on Amazon (was $136.4)

 

Story continues below advertisement

28% off

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker
Create custom ice cream, soft serve, and swirls at home in minutes—perfect for experimenting with flavours, mix-ins, and dietary preferences.
$196.65 on Amazon (was $343.98)

 

30% off

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine
An all-in-one espresso system with a built-in grinder, steam wand, and cold brew function for café-quality drinks with minimal guesswork.
$599.98 on Amazon (was $899.99)

 

20% off

Our Place Perfect Pot
A beautifully designed, do-it-all pot that replaces multiple cookware pieces–ideal for boiling, braising, steaming, and more.
$169 on Amazon (was $210)
Story continues below advertisement

\

More Boxing Day kitchen deals:

19% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

38% off: Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve – $117.98

17% off: 10-Piece High Carbon Japan Kitchen Knife Set – $99.99

21% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

30% off: Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker – $139.99

 

 

Best home deals

24% off

Canadian Down & Feather Co. All Season White Goose Feather Duvet
Light yet cozy, this hotel-worthy duvet delivers breathable warmth year-round for cloud-like comfort every night.
$79.56 on Amazon (was $104) $120.00 at Walmart (was $150.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

9% off

Boxing Day Canada 2025
Tuva Narrow Indoor/Outdoor Planter Set in White
A modern planter duo with a slim silhouette that elevates patios, balconies, or interiors with chic style.
$189 at Article (was $208)

 

16% off

VIVO Electric 60 x 24 in Standing Desk
Switch seamlessly between sitting and standing with this adjustable desk designed to improve comfort and productivity.
$254.99 on Amazon (was $303.99)

 

16% off

SMEG kettle Black Friday Deals
SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle
A design icon with modern performance, featuring rapid boiling, auto shut-off, and unmistakable retro charm.
$229.95 at Wayfair (was $275)
Story continues below advertisement

 

33% off

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station River 2
A compact yet powerful backup solution for camping, road trips, or emergency power–it’s lightweight, fast-charging, and ultra-reliable.
$298.99 on Amazon

 

More Boxing Day home deals:

21% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $13.49

50% off: Magic Bullet Blender, Mixer & Mini-Food Processor In-One – $29.99

24% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

11% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $114.99

16% off: Skylight Calendar – $379

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best tech deals

25% off

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat
This energy-saving thermostat learns your habits and adjusts automatically to keep your home comfortable while lowering utility costs.
$248.97 on Amazon (was $329.99) 296.99 at Best Buy (was $599.99)
More Recommendations

 

17% off

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Mini LED The Frame Pro 4K Smart TV
A statement TV that doubles as wall art, delivering gallery-worthy design alongside stunning Mini LED picture quality.
$2498 on Amazon (was $2998)

 

Story continues below advertisement

22% off

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds
Apple’s latest AirPods offer clear sound, improved battery life, and seamless integration with your everyday devices.
$139 on Amazon (was $179)

 

26% off

Acer Chromebook Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD Display
A lightweight, budget-friendly laptop with a large Full HD display–perfect for streaming, browsing, and everyday productivity.
$229.99 on Amazon (was $310)

 

18% off

Meta Quest 3S 128GB
An immersive mixed-reality headset built for gaming, fitness, and entertainment, with powerful performance at a more accessible price point.
$329.96 on Amazon (was $399.96)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Boxing Day tech deals:

20% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96

 

 

Best outdoor deals

11% off

Greenworks PRO 80V 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Snow Blower
Make way for winter with this powerful cordless snow blower that clears driveways fast with its brushless motor and 20-inch path.
$498.99 on Amazon (was $559)
Story continues below advertisement

 

3% off

Boxing Day Canada 2025 deals
Rosa 75-Inch Outdoor Dining Table Set - Eucalyptus
Crafted from eucalyptus wood, this spacious dining set brings natural warmth and durability to outdoor entertaining.
$2029 at Article (was $2099)

 

20% off

Telguua Heated Vest
Lightweight and rechargeable, this heated vest delivers adjustable warmth exactly where you need it on cold days.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

15% off

Selkirk Sport SLK Neo Pickleball Paddle Set
A beginner-friendly paddle set with excellent control and power, ideal for casual play or competitive rallies.
$96.04 on Amazon (was $112.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

44% off

Dr Infrared Heater DR-238 Carbon Infrared Outdoor Heater
Extend patio season with this carbon infrared heater that provides instant, directional warmth without bulky propane tanks.
$131.24 on Amazon (was $235.88)

 

More Boxing Day outdoor deals:

30% off: Gyrocopters PRIME 2026 All Terrain Hoverboard – $153.95

24% off: Telguua Heated Gloves – $76.49

14% off: DEWALT 20V MAX* LED Work Light – $37.98

20% off: Garmin Xero C1 Pro, Compact Chronograph – $699.99

21% off: Inflatable Camping Tent with Pump – $409.99

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best health & fitness deals

26% off

Ello Pop & Fill 32oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle
A sleek, insulated bottle that keeps drinks cold for hours, with a pop-top lid for easy, spill-free hydration.
$22.09 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

14% off

AIRHOP 48 Sq Ft High-Density Eva Foam Exercise Gym Mats
High-density foam mats designed to protect floors and joints during home workouts, yoga, or weight training.
$128.21 on Amazon (was $149.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

28% off

Peloton Exercise Cross Training Bike
A premium indoor bike with immersive classes and studio-quality programming that brings the energy of a live workout home.
$2715 on Amazon (was $3778.93)

 

25% off

LifePro Hexaplate Lite Vibration Plate
A compact vibration platform that boosts circulation, muscle activation, and recovery in quick, low-impact sessions.
$93.74 on Amazon (was $124.99)

 

38% off

Google Fitbit Inspire 3
A slim, easy-to-wear fitness tracker that monitors activity, sleep, heart rate, and stress for everyday wellness insights.
$79.95 on Amazon (was $129.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Boxing Day health & fitness deals:

25% off: Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $20.61

10% off: Weighted Blanket – $44.99

12% off: Sperax Walking Vibration Pad – $179.99

30% off: Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $24.49

50% off: Ancestry DNA Kit – $64

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices