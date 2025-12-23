Boxing Day Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop early deals

See more sharing options

Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved. After a *seriously* amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t expect more impressive deals to be released, but Boxing Day Canada 2025 deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it! Ahead, impressive Boxing Day deals to shop before it’s too late.

Best beauty deals

20% off

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies These silky-soft satin scrunchies reduce friction, minimize breakage, and prevent creases making them a gentle, everyday upgrade for all hair types. $8.79 on Amazon (was $10.99)

37% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Dentist-inspired whitening strips that visibly lift years of stains in just days, delivering a noticeably brighter smile without costly in-office treatments. $44.99 on Amazon (was $71.33)

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Dyson’s smartest multi-styler yet personalizes heat and airflow to your hair profile, delivering faster styling, less damage, and salon-worthy results at home. Buy on Amazon

10% off

The Bestsellers Set A polished edit of MERIT’s most-loved essentials, designed for effortless, minimalist beauty with skin-first formulas and universally flattering shades. $181 on Merit.com (was $201)

20% off

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum Warm, cozy, and quietly addictive, this elevated fragrance blends creamy woods and soft florals for a modern scent that lingers beautifully. $83.20 with 20% discount at Sephora

More Boxing Day beauty deals:

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

19% off: Clinique Cheek Pop Blush – $33.15

25% off: Philips Sonicare Water Flosser – $59.95

30% off: Manscaped The Beard Hedger – $90.98

25% off: Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler – $599.99

Best fashion deals

15% off

UGG Women's Tasman Suede Slippers A cult-favourite slipper-meets-shoe with plush lining and durable soles—perfect for cozy days indoors or quick errands out. Buy on Amazon

11% off

25% off

Fossil Minimalist Slim Watch A sleek, understated timepiece with a clean dial and slim profile that pairs well with any look. $138.75 on Amazon (was $185)

20% off

20% off

The Super Puff The Super Puff₂O - Rainstop A weather-ready take on the iconic Super Puff, featuring water-resistant fabric and lightweight warmth for winter days that don’t play nice. $318 at Aritzia (was $398)

More Boxing Day fashion deals:

22% off: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $31.34

26% off: Levi’s mens 501 Original Fit Jeans – $73.70

25% off: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses – $306.75

20% off: Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.96

9% off: Steve Madden Womens Reyes Pump – $109.25

Best kitchen deals

30% off

Food Cycler FC-30 Food Processor and Recycler Turn food scraps into nutrient-rich soil amendment with this compact, eco-friendly appliance designed to reduce household waste with ease. $202 on Amazon (was $290.15)

53% off

Krups Breakfast Set Stainless Steel Waffle Maker Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside–this sleek waffle maker delivers brunch-worthy results with adjustable browning control. $64.7 on Amazon (was $136.4)

28% off

30% off

20% off

More Boxing Day kitchen deals:

19% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

38% off: Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve – $117.98

17% off: 10-Piece High Carbon Japan Kitchen Knife Set – $99.99

21% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

30% off: Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker – $139.99

Best home deals

24% off

9% off

16% off

VIVO Electric 60 x 24 in Standing Desk Switch seamlessly between sitting and standing with this adjustable desk designed to improve comfort and productivity. $254.99 on Amazon (was $303.99)

16% off

33% off

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station River 2 A compact yet powerful backup solution for camping, road trips, or emergency power–it’s lightweight, fast-charging, and ultra-reliable. $298.99 on Amazon

More Boxing Day home deals:

21% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $13.49

50% off: Magic Bullet Blender, Mixer & Mini-Food Processor In-One – $29.99

24% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

11% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $114.99

16% off: Skylight Calendar – $379

Best tech deals

25% off

17% off

22% off

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds Apple’s latest AirPods offer clear sound, improved battery life, and seamless integration with your everyday devices. $139 on Amazon (was $179)

26% off

18% off

Meta Quest 3S 128GB An immersive mixed-reality headset built for gaming, fitness, and entertainment, with powerful performance at a more accessible price point. $329.96 on Amazon (was $399.96)

More Boxing Day tech deals:

20% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96

Best outdoor deals

11% off

Greenworks PRO 80V 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Snow Blower Make way for winter with this powerful cordless snow blower that clears driveways fast with its brushless motor and 20-inch path. $498.99 on Amazon (was $559)

3% off

20% off

Telguua Heated Vest Lightweight and rechargeable, this heated vest delivers adjustable warmth exactly where you need it on cold days. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

15% off

44% off

More Boxing Day outdoor deals:

30% off: Gyrocopters PRIME 2026 All Terrain Hoverboard – $153.95

24% off: Telguua Heated Gloves – $76.49

14% off: DEWALT 20V MAX* LED Work Light – $37.98

20% off: Garmin Xero C1 Pro, Compact Chronograph – $699.99

21% off: Inflatable Camping Tent with Pump – $409.99

Best health & fitness deals

26% off

14% off

28% off

Peloton Exercise Cross Training Bike A premium indoor bike with immersive classes and studio-quality programming that brings the energy of a live workout home. $2715 on Amazon (was $3778.93)

25% off

38% off

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 A slim, easy-to-wear fitness tracker that monitors activity, sleep, heart rate, and stress for everyday wellness insights. $79.95 on Amazon (was $129.95)

More Boxing Day health & fitness deals:

25% off: Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $20.61

10% off: Weighted Blanket – $44.99

12% off: Sperax Walking Vibration Pad – $179.99

30% off: Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $24.49

50% off: Ancestry DNA Kit – $64