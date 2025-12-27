The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Boxing Day has quietly become the best time of year to buy fitness gear like treadmills. Retailers slash prices to clear inventory, shipping is still fast, and consumer motivation is at its annual apex thanks to that magical thing called good intentions. But how do you turn intention into action? It all comes down to picking the right machine. Whether you’re looking for a compact walking pad that slides under a desk or a premium smart treadmill that turns cardio into content, these are the best treadmill deals worth grabbing right now.

Best smart treadmill for Apple Watch users

12.5% off

Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill This is a sweet spot treadmill for runners who want modern connectivity without a subscription lock-in. Apple GymKit support syncs seamlessly with Apple Watch, while Bluetooth FTMS plays nicely with Peloton, Zwift, and other training apps. Add ultra-quiet performance, responsive QuickDial controls, and a cushioned 60-inch deck, and you’ve got a treadmill that feels far more luxe than its Boxing Day price tag. $1,399 with code PACE100 (was $1,599) at Horizon Fitness Canada

Best ultra-affordable folding treadmill

5% off

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill Compact, simple, and dirt cheap. This treadmill works as a walking pad when folded or a light running treadmill when the handrail is up. Bluetooth speakers, remote control, and no assembly required make it an easy impulse buy, especially for apartment dwellers. $209.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Best beginner smart treadmill with guided training

34.8% off

NordicTrack T Series 10 Treadmill Add an iFIT Pro subscription and this treadmill shines for beginners who want structure. Think guided workouts, scenic runs, and automatic speed and incline adjustments. Boxing Day pricing makes this a very approachable entry into connected fitness—especially if motivation is your biggest hurdle. $1,499 (was $2,299) at NordicTrack Canada

Best entry-level treadmill for New Year’s starters

40% off

Horizon T101-07 Treadmill If your goal is simply consistency rather than marathon training, this one delivers. Setup takes under 30 minutes, the controls are refreshingly intuitive, and the quiet motor won’t rattle the house. It’s ideal for walking, jogging, or easing back into running without overwhelming features or a steep learning curve. $899 with code PACE100 (was $1,499) at Horizon Fitness Canada

Best walking vibration pad

63% o

Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad Want low-impact movement that still feels purposeful? This is an easy win. The Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad combines walking, vibration training, and under-desk convenience in a sleek, space-saving design that actually fits real life. It’s ideal for boosting circulation and squeezing in steps during workdays. $219.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Best luxury smart treadmill for immersive training

27% off

NordicTrack X24 Treadmill Looking for a big screen experience while working out? A massive 24-inch touchscreen powers the X24’s immersive iFIT workouts that auto-adjust incline, speed, and intensity in real time. It’s built for serious runners and cross-trainers who want premium construction, deep programming, and zero excuses for coming in second. $3,999 (was $5,499) at NordicTrack Canada

Best under-desk walking pad

5% off

Niceday Walking Pad Treadmill You can tell this was made with work-from-home people in mind. It’s an ultra-quiet walking pad that slips neatly under desks and furniture. A remote-controlled incline, 180kg capacity, and excellent shock absorption make it sturdier than many competing walking pads. If you like to hit your daily step counting goals but have trouble finding the time, this is an easy solution. $379.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Best budget foldable treadmill with app support

50% off

FOUSAE 5-in-1 Foldable Treadmill This treadmill is a real Boxing Day deal. It offers walking, jogging, and running modes, folds for easy storage, and connects to apps like Zwift and Kinomap for virtual training. It’s not going to help you train for an Olympic marathon, but it does deliver exceptional value for small spaces and casual fitness goals. $399.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Best subscription-based smart treadmill

12.5% off

Peloton Tread (Cross-training series) If you thrive on live classes, leaderboard energy, and studio-quality production, this is the gold standard. Peloton’s Tread pairs sleek hardware with endlessly engaging programming that makes cardio feel less like a chore and more like a spa appointment. The All-Access membership is extra, but for many users it’s the reason the treadmill actually gets used. $3,845 (was $4,395) at Peloton Canada

Best AI-powered smart walking pad

12% off

UREVO CyberPad Smart Walking Pad If you’re serious about daily movement but short on time (or patience for flimsy gear), this walking pad delivers. The UREVO CyberPad Smart Walking Pad pairs a whisper-quiet dual brushless motor with a 14 per cent auto incline to dramatically boost calorie burn in less time. Add in the intuitive AI app with auto-tracking, immersive routes, and pace-synced music, and suddenly fitting in steps feels not just doable, but genuinely motivating. $527.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

