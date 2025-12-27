SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 best Boxing Week deals on treadmills

By Chad Sapieha The Curator Team
Posted December 27, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals View image in full screen
Whether you’re looking for a compact walking pad that slides under a desk or a premium smart treadmill, these are the best Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Boxing Day has quietly become the best time of year to buy fitness gear like treadmills. Retailers slash prices to clear inventory, shipping is still fast, and consumer motivation is at its annual apex thanks to that magical thing called good intentions. But how do you turn intention into action? It all comes down to picking the right machine. Whether you’re looking for a compact walking pad that slides under a desk or a premium smart treadmill that turns cardio into content, these are the best treadmill deals worth grabbing right now.

 

Best smart treadmill for Apple Watch users 

12.5% off

Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals
Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
This is a sweet spot treadmill for runners who want modern connectivity without a subscription lock-in. Apple GymKit support syncs seamlessly with Apple Watch, while Bluetooth FTMS plays nicely with Peloton, Zwift, and other training apps. Add ultra-quiet performance, responsive QuickDial controls, and a cushioned 60-inch deck, and you’ve got a treadmill that feels far more luxe than its Boxing Day price tag.
$1,399 with code PACE100 (was $1,599) at Horizon Fitness Canada
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best ultra-affordable folding treadmill 

5% off

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
Compact, simple, and dirt cheap. This treadmill works as a walking pad when folded or a light running treadmill when the handrail is up. Bluetooth speakers, remote control, and no assembly required make it an easy impulse buy, especially for apartment dwellers.
$209.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

 

Best beginner smart treadmill with guided training

34.8% off 

Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals
NordicTrack T Series 10 Treadmill
Add an iFIT Pro subscription and this treadmill shines for beginners who want structure. Think guided workouts, scenic runs, and automatic speed and incline adjustments. Boxing Day pricing makes this a very approachable entry into connected fitness—especially if motivation is your biggest hurdle.
$1,499 (was $2,299) at NordicTrack Canada
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best entry-level treadmill for New Year’s starters 

40% off

Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals
Horizon T101-07 Treadmill
If your goal is simply consistency rather than marathon training, this one delivers. Setup takes under 30 minutes, the controls are refreshingly intuitive, and the quiet motor won’t rattle the house. It’s ideal for walking, jogging, or easing back into running without overwhelming features or a steep learning curve.
$899 with code PACE100 (was $1,499) at Horizon Fitness Canada

 

Best walking vibration pad

63% o

Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad
Want low-impact movement that still feels purposeful? This is an easy win. The Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad combines walking, vibration training, and under-desk convenience in a sleek, space-saving design that actually fits real life. It’s ideal for boosting circulation and squeezing in steps during workdays.
$219.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Boxing Day health & fitness deals:

25% off: Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $20.61

5% off: Weighted Blanket – $89.99

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

 

Best luxury smart treadmill for immersive training

 27% off

Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals
NordicTrack X24 Treadmill
Looking for a big screen experience while working out? A massive 24-inch touchscreen powers the X24’s immersive iFIT workouts that auto-adjust incline, speed, and intensity in real time. It’s built for serious runners and cross-trainers who want premium construction, deep programming, and zero excuses for coming in second.
$3,999 (was $5,499) at NordicTrack Canada

 

Best under-desk walking pad

5% off

Niceday Walking Pad Treadmill
You can tell this was made with work-from-home people in mind. It’s an ultra-quiet walking pad that slips neatly under desks and furniture. A remote-controlled incline, 180kg capacity, and excellent shock absorption make it sturdier than many competing walking pads. If you like to hit your daily step counting goals but have trouble finding the time, this is an easy solution.
$379.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best budget foldable treadmill with app support 

50% off

FOUSAE 5-in-1 Foldable Treadmill
This treadmill is a real Boxing Day deal. It offers walking, jogging, and running modes, folds for easy storage, and connects to apps like Zwift and Kinomap for virtual training. It’s not going to help you train for an Olympic marathon, but it does deliver exceptional value for small spaces and casual fitness goals.
$399.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

 

Best subscription-based smart treadmill 

12.5% off

Boxing Day Canada treadmill deals
Peloton Tread (Cross-training series)
If you thrive on live classes, leaderboard energy, and studio-quality production, this is the gold standard. Peloton’s Tread pairs sleek hardware with endlessly engaging programming that makes cardio feel less like a chore and more like a spa appointment. The All-Access membership is extra, but for many users it’s the reason the treadmill actually gets used.
$3,845 (was $4,395) at Peloton Canada
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best AI-powered smart walking pad

12% off

UREVO CyberPad Smart Walking Pad
If you’re serious about daily movement but short on time (or patience for flimsy gear), this walking pad delivers. The UREVO CyberPad Smart Walking Pad pairs a whisper-quiet dual brushless motor with a 14 per cent auto incline to dramatically boost calorie burn in less time. Add in the intuitive AI app with auto-tracking, immersive routes, and pace-synced music, and suddenly fitting in steps feels not just doable, but genuinely motivating.
$527.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

 

More Boxing Day health & fitness deals:

19% off: Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $28.18

50% off: Ancestry DNA Kit – $64

14% off: Adjustable Ankle Weight Set – $25.73

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices