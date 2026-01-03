Best Boxing Week fashion deals: Save big on clothes & accessories

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Here at The Curator, we never get tired of a good sale—especially when it’s Boxing Week and the start of a new year. After an already legendary Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t think our shopping carts could handle more… but then the 2025 Boxing Week clothing deals dropped. From Aritzia’s chic pieces to The North Face’s cozy staples and Gap Canada’s wardrobe essentials, the discounts are too good to ignore. Needless to say, our carts are full—and we’re not even mad about it. Grab these deals before they vanish!
If you don’t have a versatile sweater that works at the office and on weekends, this grey option from Aritzia is perfect—made from 100% extra-fine merino wool with a classic cable-knit design and subtle decorative accents.
It’s prime time to snag a deal on a warm winter coat, and this one from Aritzia features Italian soft wool-cashmere designed for luxury, crafted from plush, naturally insulating fabrics sourced from a top Italian mill.
The Babaton Standout Blazer is a slim-fit, hourglass blazer crafted from soft-brushed virgin wool and cashmere flannel, combining cozy comfort with a sharp, tailored look. Fully lined with a notched lapel and single-breasted design, it’s made from premium Italian-milled wool.
Complete with soft, extra-fine merino wool and plush faux fur trim, the Wilfred Zermatt Merino Wool Beanie is the kind of beanie that instantly elevates any outfit. Available in timeless shades like black, natural beige, Saville, and rich mocha.
A warm winter essential with an elevated feel, Lululemon’s Brushed Softstreme Half Zip is perfect for layering on chilly days. Comfy yet still put together, this zip-up will be your new everyday go-to.
The True Navy Pace Breaker Luxtreme Track Pant is super comfy and keeps you cool and dry whether you’re running or just lounging. With zippered pockets, a drawcord for the perfect fit, and stretchy fabric that moves with you, they’re basically made for everything.
Make a statement in this oversized wool-blend double-breasted coat from Canadian brand Oak & Fort, where classic tailoring meets modern ease, complete with notched lapels, roomy pockets, and a luxuriously lined interior.
This oversized slouchy off-the-shoulder sweater features a soft ribbed knit, perfect for styling off one or both shoulders. Its relaxed fit pairs well with high-rise trousers and heels, and sizing down one or two sizes is recommended for the best look.
Looking for a functional everyday coat? The Deston Minimalist Parka from Simons has you covered with warm synthetic insulation, a quilted lining, and an adjustable hood, all in a sleek, matte-finish design. Plus, the side pockets make it super practical for daily wear.
Long-sleeve tops are always a winter essential, and these heattech ultra warm t-shirts from Uniqlo are going to be your new go-to everyday staple. Moisture-wicking and practical, it’s the perfect time to stock up on these high-tech basics.
If you’ve been looking to pick up a down coat that will keep you warm through cold Canadian winters to come, this option from Uniqlo features 750+ fill power premium down and windproof fabric. Grab it while it’s on sale!
If you’re looking for a classic fit that never goes out of style, these Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans deliver a straight-leg silhouette with comfortable stretch, regular room through the thigh, and a below-the-waist fit—now an even better buy with the limited-time discount.
This Columbia jacket keeps you warm without feeling bulky thanks to its omni-heat reflective lining and insulation. it also handles light rain and stains with omni-shield, and has handy features like zippered pockets, a cozy chin guard, and an adjustable hem to keep out the chill.
These durable hiking shoes from The North Face are perfect for tackling winter trails, with waterproof durability, warm synthetic insulation, and a rugged rubber outsole that handles snow, mud, and rain. designed for comfort and support, they’re a reliable choice for any outdoor adventure or everyday winter wear.
Comments