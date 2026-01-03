Best Boxing Week fashion deals: Save big on clothes & accessories

Send this page to someone via email

Here at The Curator, we never get tired of a good sale—especially when it’s Boxing Week and the start of a new year. After an already legendary Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t think our shopping carts could handle more… but then the 2025 Boxing Week clothing deals dropped. From Aritzia’s chic pieces to The North Face’s cozy staples and Gap Canada’s wardrobe essentials, the discounts are too good to ignore. Needless to say, our carts are full—and we’re not even mad about it. Grab these deals before they vanish!

Aritzia – up to 50% off

Heritage Knit Merino Wool 1/4 Zip Sweater If you don’t have a versatile sweater that works at the office and on weekends, this grey option from Aritzia is perfect—made from 100% extra-fine merino wool with a classic cable-knit design and subtle decorative accents. $100.80 at Aritzia (was $168)

The Only Coat - Soft Wool Cashmere It’s prime time to snag a deal on a warm winter coat, and this one from Aritzia features Italian soft wool-cashmere designed for luxury, crafted from plush, naturally insulating fabrics sourced from a top Italian mill. $298.50 at Aritzia (was $398)

Standout Blazer - Precision Wool The Babaton Standout Blazer is a slim-fit, hourglass blazer crafted from soft-brushed virgin wool and cashmere flannel, combining cozy comfort with a sharp, tailored look. Fully lined with a notched lapel and single-breasted design, it’s made from premium Italian-milled wool. $148.80 at Aritzia (was $248)

Zermatt Merino Wool Beanie Complete with soft, extra-fine merino wool and plush faux fur trim, the Wilfred Zermatt Merino Wool Beanie is the kind of beanie that instantly elevates any outfit. Available in timeless shades like black, natural beige, Saville, and rich mocha. $62.40 at Aritzia (was $78)

Lululemon – up to 40% off

Brushed Softstreme Half Zip A warm winter essential with an elevated feel, Lululemon’s Brushed Softstreme Half Zip is perfect for layering on chilly days. Comfy yet still put together, this zip-up will be your new everyday go-to. $89 at Lululemon (was $148)

Pace Breaker Luxtreme Track Pant Regular The True Navy Pace Breaker Luxtreme Track Pant is super comfy and keeps you cool and dry whether you’re running or just lounging. With zippered pockets, a drawcord for the perfect fit, and stretchy fabric that moves with you, they’re basically made for everything. $94 - $99 at Lululemon (was $148)

Gap Canada – up to 60% off

GapFit Reversible Sherpa Jacket What could be better than a cozy sherpa jacket to tie you over this Boxing Day season? This super soft reversible option from the Gap is a relaxed, water-repellent, and completely on-trend fit. $79.00 at Gap Canada (was $158.00)

Brushed Fringe Scarf This soft, brushed wool-blend scarf features a playful fringe hem and a vibrant multi-colour stripe, adding warmth to any outfit. $51.00 at Gap Canada (was $64.95)

Oak & Fort – 30% off almost everything

Oak and Fort Oversized Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat Make a statement in this oversized wool-blend double-breasted coat from Canadian brand Oak & Fort, where classic tailoring meets modern ease, complete with notched lapels, roomy pockets, and a luxuriously lined interior. $159.60 at Oak and Fort (was $228.00)

Oversized Slouchy Off The Shoulder Sweater This oversized slouchy off-the-shoulder sweater features a soft ribbed knit, perfect for styling off one or both shoulders. Its relaxed fit pairs well with high-rise trousers and heels, and sizing down one or two sizes is recommended for the best look. $61.60 at Oak & Fort (was $98.00)

Simons – up to 50% off

Deston minimalist parka Looking for a functional everyday coat? The Deston Minimalist Parka from Simons has you covered with warm synthetic insulation, a quilted lining, and an adjustable hood, all in a sleek, matte-finish design. Plus, the side pockets make it super practical for daily wear. $249.95 at Simons (was $319.00)

Pure virgin wool overcoat Made from soft 100% virgin wool felt, this coat is both luxe and warm for winter wear. Made in Italy, it’s relaxed silhouettes elevates any work or weekend fit. 449.95 at Simons (was $695.00

Uniqlo – up to 66% off

Heattech Ultra Warm High Neck T-Shirt Long-sleeve tops are always a winter essential, and these heattech ultra warm t-shirts from Uniqlo are going to be your new go-to everyday staple. Moisture-wicking and practical, it’s the perfect time to stock up on these high-tech basics. 29.90 at Uniqlo

Ultra Warm Down Coat If you’ve been looking to pick up a down coat that will keep you warm through cold Canadian winters to come, this option from Uniqlo features 750+ fill power premium down and windproof fabric. Grab it while it’s on sale! $ 229.90 at Uniqlo

H&M – up to 70% off

Moss-Knit Cardigan This budget-friendly yet elegant H&M cardigan features a fitted silhouette, delicate metal buttons, and sweet mock pockets—designed to look far more luxurious than its price tag suggests. $25.99 at H&M (was $44.99)

H&M Scarf As practical as it is eye-catching, this fluffy scarf in deep brown completes every winter look while keeping you extra warm. $9.49 at H&M (was $19.99)

Banana Republic – up to 60% off

Bouclé Ribbed Crew-Neck Sweater This Banana Republic crew-neck sweater brings a fresh twist to your wardrobe with a ribbed-knit stitch and super-soft bouclé-like yarn. Available in regular and tall. $109.99 at Banana Republic (was $150.00)

Breathe Merino Sock 2-Pack Crafted from a premium blend of Merino wool, these Banana Republic socks are super soft and durable. They feature a classic waffle-knit design to complement all his winter ensembles. $38.99 at Banana Republic (was $50.00)

Amazon fashion finds – up to 70% off

Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jean If you’re looking for a classic fit that never goes out of style, these Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans deliver a straight-leg silhouette with comfortable stretch, regular room through the thigh, and a below-the-waist fit—now an even better buy with the limited-time discount. $89.95 on Amazon

Levi's Womens Classic Bootcut Jeans You can’t go wrong with a bootcut jean, and these Levi jeans are the kind of staple editors swear by—clean, flattering, and always wearable. Features a mid-rise fit and subtle stretch. $69.61 on Amazon

The North Face Women's Osito Etip Glove Whether you’re shoveling snow or handling an icy-cold steering wheel, these gloves from The North Face keep your hands insulated, water-repellent, and touchscreen ready. $38.66 on Amazon

UGG womens 1016222 Classic Mini It’s almost impossible to resist a boot that makes your feet feel like they’re being given a warm hug all day long. These UGG slippers do exactly that while completing your comfy winter ensembles. Buy on Amazon

Columbia Men's Labyrinth Loop II Hooded Jacket This Columbia jacket keeps you warm without feeling bulky thanks to its omni-heat reflective lining and insulation. it also handles light rain and stains with omni-shield, and has handy features like zippered pockets, a cozy chin guard, and an adjustable hem to keep out the chill. $153.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

The North Face Men's Storm Strike III Waterproof Insulated Hiking Shoe These durable hiking shoes from The North Face are perfect for tackling winter trails, with waterproof durability, warm synthetic insulation, and a rugged rubber outsole that handles snow, mud, and rain. designed for comfort and support, they’re a reliable choice for any outdoor adventure or everyday winter wear. Buy on Amazon

