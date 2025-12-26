Top Boxing week deals: TVs, electronics & must-have tech

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At The Curator, we’re always ready for a good tech deal—especially when TVs and must-have gadgets are involved. After a standout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t think the savings could get much better, but Canada’s Boxing Day deals have arrived and they’re delivering. With big discounts on everything from large-screen TVs to everyday tech upgrades, our carts are filling up fast. Read on to find the Boxing Day tech deals worth snapping up right now—before they’re gone.

TCL 75-Inch QM8K Series QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV The TCL QM8K is built to seriously upgrade your viewing experience, with ultra-bright Mini-LED picture quality, deep contrast with precise dimming, rich colour from QLED technology, and immersive sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen, all wrapped into a smooth, fast Google TV experience that’s great for movies, sports, and gaming. $1999.99 on Amazon (was $2999.99)

Amazon Fire TV 55 Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV Boxing Day is the perfect time to grab the Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series, a smart, great-value upgrade that delivers sharp 4K picture quality, easy Alexa voice control, and seamless access to live TV and all your favourite streaming apps—no cable required. $399.99 on Amazon (was $529.99)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch QLED The Frame Samsung’s The Frame is perfect if you want a TV that blends seamlessly into your space, doubling as beautiful wall art when you’re not watching, with a glare-free matte display, rich colour, smooth performance, and a slim wall-mounted design that looks just like a real picture frame. $999.99 on Amazon (was $1999.99)

SAMSUNG 75-Inch QLED Q6F 4K Smart TV The Samsung Q6F is a great pick if you want a big, immersive screen with vibrant QLED colour, smooth motion for sports and gaming, smart picture and sound optimization, and easy access to streaming and gaming through Samsung’s intuitive smart TV experience. $898 on Amazon (was $1096.98)

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV Experience movies, shows, and games like never before with the TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV, featuring Quantum Dot colors, HDR PRO+ for sharp contrast, and Dolby Vision for stunning clarity. With Fire TV, Dolby Atmos sound, Alexa voice control, and Apple AirPlay 2, you can stream, control, and connect all your favourite content in one place. $399.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Samsung 27 inch FHD Monitor Perfect for gaming, movies, or creative work, the Samsung 27-inch FHD Monitor delivers vibrant colors with its IPS panel and smooth action with a 100Hz refresh rate. Game Mode, tilt adjustment, and eye-saving features make it comfortable and optimized for long sessions. $118 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Amazon Echo Show 21 (newest model) If you’re looking to make your home a smart home this year, the Amazon Echo Show 21 features a large HD display that doubles as a kitchen hub, lets you stream shows and movies with built-in Fire TV, manage your family’s calendar and shopping lists, control smart devices with your voice, make crisp video calls with auto-framing, and even turn your screen into a digital photo frame—all while keeping your privacy protected. $399.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip Need a laptop upgrade? It’s the perfect time to grab the 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch with the M4 chip — ultra-fast, lightweight, and packed with Apple Intelligence to power through work, creativity, and play. $1179.99 on Amazon (was $1399)

Optoma UHD38x Bright, True 4K UHD Gaming Projector If you’re looking to take your home entertainment or gaming setup to the next level in 2026, the Optoma UHD38x is a powerful 4K projector that delivers ultra-bright, true 4K visuals, and vivid, cinematic colours—perfect for movies, games, or even backyard movie nights. $1348 on Amazon (was $1748)

JBL Cinema SB510-3.1 Channel Soundbar Looking to level up your TV experience? The JBL Cinema SB510 3.1 Channel Soundbar packs booming bass, crystal-clear dialogue, and Dolby Audio into one sleek setup—no extra boxes needed. Stream your favorite tunes via Bluetooth or hook it up in seconds with HDMI ARC, and suddenly your living room feels like a mini theater. $179.98 on Amazon (was $229.98)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select makes streaming in stunning 4K easy, giving you access to over 1.2 million movies and shows, plus free and live TV. With Alexa voice control, all your favourite apps, and even cloud gaming, it’s a simple way to level up your TV time. $29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones deliver rich, detailed sound with personalized spatial audio and deep bass, while active noise cancelling and transparency mode let you control what you hear. They also feature USB-C lossless audio, voice-targeting mics for clear calls, up to 40 hours of battery life, and seamless Apple and Android compatibility for a fully connected listening experience. $239.94 on Amazon (was $469.95)

More Boxing Day tech deals:

20% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96