Amazon Canada Boxing Day: Your ultimate guide to must-shop early deals

Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved. After a *seriously* amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t expect more impressive deals to be released, but Amazon Canada’s 2025 Boxing Day early deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it! Ahead, impressive Boxing Day early deals to shop before it’s too late.

Best beauty deals

15% off

Estée Lauder Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer This hydrating skincealer delivers buildable coverage with a soft, radiant finish, helping to visibly brighten dark circles and blur imperfections while caring for skin. $42.50 on amazon (was $50)

42% off

Kitsch Wet Dry Detangling Brush Gently detangle wet or dry hair with this versatile brush, perfect for all styles and hair types. Say goodbye to tangles and hello to smooth, fuss-free locks. Buy on Amazon

35% off

MEDIHEAL PDRN Lifting Pads These targeted lifting pads are infused with PDRN to help firm, smooth and revitalize the skin, making them perfect for quick pre-event prep or daily treatment. $23.4 on Amazon (was $36)

20% off

Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool & Air Glosser A styling multitasker that dries and smooths in one step, this innovative hot tool delivers glossy, frizz-free results with less heat damage. $179.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

43% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara Want long, voluminous lashes with no flakes or smudges? The flex tower brush ensures every lash gets the perfect coat from root to tip. $10.19 on Amazon (was $12.96)

More Boxing Day beauty deals:

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

19% off: Clinique Cheek Pop Blush – $33.15

25% off: Philips Sonicare Water Flosser – $59.95

30% off: Manscaped The Beard Hedger – $90.98

25% off: Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler – $599.99

Best fashion deals

25% off

20% off

Tanming 2 Piece Lounge Sets Cozy and polished, this matching lounge set is perfect for relaxing at home or running errands in style. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

40% off

25% off

Fossil Men's Pearson Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch With a sleek silver-tone finish and a striking blue face, this multifunction watch is a standout for men with discerning taste. $172.5 on Amazon (was $230)

36% off

KIDMI Women's Suede Clogs These suede clogs offer a comfortable, slip-on design with cushioned support, making them an easy everyday shoe with laid-back appeal. $45.49 on Amazon (was $70.99)

More Boxing Day fashion deals:

22% off: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $31.34

26% off: Levi’s mens 501 Original Fit Jeans – $73.70

25% off: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses – $306.75

20% off: Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.96

9% off: Steve Madden Womens Reyes Pump – $109.25

Best kitchen deals

20% off

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender A powerful, compact blender that tackles everything from smoothies to soups with ease, delivering professional-grade results at home. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.95)

32% off

Ninja Ice Cream Maker You’ll be every kid’s favourite parent with this Ninja ice cream maker–the ticket to homemade frozen delights. With seven one-touch programs, it whips up gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and more, while its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a must-have for any kitchen. $169.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

30% off

Nespresso Creatista Pro Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine This premium machine lets you craft café-quality coffee and espresso drinks, complete with customizable milk textures and intuitive controls. $909.3 on Amazon (was $1299)

30% off

Ninja MC1001C Foodi PossibleCooker PRO An all-in-one countertop cooker that replaces multiple appliances, handling everything from slow cooking to searing and steaming. $139.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

15% off

Lagostina Moderna 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set A sleek, durable cookware set designed for even heat distribution and everyday versatility, perfect for home cooks of all levels. $219.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

More Boxing Day kitchen deals:

19% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

38% off: Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve – $117.98

17% off: 10-Piece High Carbon Japan Kitchen Knife Set – $99.99

21% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

30% off: Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker – $139.99

Best home deals

18% off

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Say hello to clean, fresh air with this Dyson air purifier-humidifier hybrid — a sleek and powerful home appliance that keeps your space feeling crisp and comfortable all day long. $899.99 on Amazon (was $1,099.99)

20% off

Cricut Explore 4 A powerful cutting machine for crafting, personalization and DIY projects, compatible with hundreds of materials. $279 on Amazon (was $349)

32% off

15% off

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock Designed to improve sleep and mornings, this sunrise alarm clock gently wakes you with light and sound for a more restful routine. Buy on Amazon

36% off

Sunbeam Premium Heating Pad A soothing essential that delivers consistent heat therapy to help relieve muscle tension and everyday aches. $36.99 on Amazon (was $58.02)

More Boxing Day home deals:

21% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $13.49

50% off: Magic Bullet Blender, Mixer & Mini-Food Processor In-One – $29.99

24% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

11% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $114.99

16% off: Skylight Calendar – $379

Best tech deals

50% off

JBL Vibe Beam 2 Wireless Earbuds Enjoy powerful JBL Deep Bass Sound with the Vibe Beam earbuds, offering a comfortable, ergonomic fit and up to 40 hours of battery life. $49.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

25% off

Skylight Frame This Wi-Fi–enabled digital frame lets you display and update photos instantly, making it a thoughtful gift for loved ones. $149 on Amazon (was $199.99)

29% off

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight brings peace of mind while adding security to your home. With its high-definition video, motion detection, and bright floodlights, it’s perfect for keeping an eye on your property day or night. $279.98 on Amazon (was $379.99)

30% off

Amazon Kindle Scribe A large-screen Kindle that lets you read, annotate and write directly on the page—perfect for note-takers and avid readers alike. $399.99 on Amazon (was $569.99)

48% off

Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch The Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar is the perfect smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, offering solar charging to keep you powered up on the go. Its built-in flashlight and multisport capabilities make it a must-have for every adventure. $629.84 on Amazon (was $1219.99)

More Boxing Day tech deals:

20% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96