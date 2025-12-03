Beauty stocking stuffers that deliver major holiday magic

See more sharing options

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the stocking stuffers on this list. From a buzzy new body mist to a coveted high-tech face tool, read on for 15 picks that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.

DAISE Sunny Daise Fragrance Body Mist in Vanilla & Coconut With notes of vanilla and creamy coconut, this sweet body mist is a tropical escape in a spritz. $6.96 at Walmart

Diptyque Baies (Berries) Scented Candle Give the gift of luxury ambience. This iconic candle blends notes of blackcurrant berries and rose to create a Parisian-inspired holiday home fragrance. $105 at Holt Renfrew

Three Ships Barrier-Building Lip Treatment Chapped lips, begone! This nourishing treatment uses ceramides, peptides and cloudberry seed oil to repair dryness and lock in moisture–perfect for snow-day strolls. $24 on Amazon

Kitsch Creaseless Hair Clips These cutesy no-crease clips section hair cleanly while keeping makeup application smudge-free and stress-free. $11.19 on Amazon (was $13.99)

grace & stella Under Eye Masks For the friend who’s permanently “a little tired,” (it’s me–I’m that friend) these cooling hydrogel masks magically depuff and brighten under-eyes. $27.95 on Amazon (was $40)

OPI Red Velvet Nail Polish A festive red that never misses, this long-wearing polish delivers a plush, red velvet-inspired finish for holiday party sophistication. $15.5 on Amazon

Lush Super Milk Dusting Powder The sweetest stocking stuffer of them all–this smells-like-a-dream dusting powder leaves skin soft and lightly scented. $16.50 at Lush

DAE Hair Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream & Taming Wand No flyaways here. This multitasking styling cream and built-in taming wand smooths strays and hydrates hair, with a citrus scent that seals the deal. $30 on Amazon

FOREO Bear 2 go Designed for the skincare devotee, this petite microcurrent device tones, lifts and emphasizes contours for a sculpted, post-facial finish. $419 on Amazon

Rhode Glazing Mist Meet the mist beauty lovers are raving about. Packed with ceramides and amino acids, it instantly boosts hydration and leaves skin with a glazed glow à la Hailey Bieber. $48 at Rhodeskin.com $45 at Sephora

Lumify Eye Drops These makeup artist-approved drops reduce redness fast, for eyes that look bright and refreshed–perfect before a big event or after a long night. $19.99 on Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules These single-dose capsules blend hyaluronic acid with ceramides, boasting weightless hydration that smooths and fortifies the skin’s moisture barrier. $158 on Amazon

