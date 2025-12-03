Beauty stocking stuffers that deliver major holiday magic

By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted December 3, 2025 7:00 pm
Updated December 4, 2025 12:30 am
1 min read
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the stocking stuffers on this list. From a buzzy new body mist to a coveted high-tech face tool, read on for 15 picks that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.
A complexion-brightening crowd-pleaser, this peptide-powered serum uses vegan mucin to deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.
Story continues below advertisement
With notes of vanilla and creamy coconut, this sweet body mist is a tropical escape in a spritz.
Give the gift of luxury ambience. This iconic candle blends notes of blackcurrant berries and rose to create a Parisian-inspired holiday home fragrance.
A makeup-bag must-have, this silky cream blush melts seamlessly into skin for a truly irresistible, natural-looking flush.
Story continues below advertisement
Chapped lips, begone! This nourishing treatment uses ceramides, peptides and cloudberry seed oil to repair dryness and lock in moisture–perfect for snow-day strolls.
These cutesy no-crease clips section hair cleanly while keeping makeup application smudge-free and stress-free.
You may also like:
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79
Story continues below advertisement
Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm – $11.86 Gillette Venus Snap Cosmo Pink On-the-Go Razor – $12.99
Courtesy of shea butter, this rich hand cream instantly relieves dryness and leaves hands silky-soft with a delectable aroma of fresh almonds and warm vanilla.
For the friend who’s permanently “a little tired,” (it’s me–I’m that friend) these cooling hydrogel masks magically depuff and brighten under-eyes.
Story continues below advertisement
A festive red that never misses, this long-wearing polish delivers a plush, red velvet-inspired finish for holiday party sophistication.
The sweetest stocking stuffer of them all–this smells-like-a-dream dusting powder leaves skin soft and lightly scented.
No flyaways here. This multitasking styling cream and built-in taming wand smooths strays and hydrates hair, with a citrus scent that seals the deal.
Story continues below advertisement
Designed for the skincare devotee, this petite microcurrent device tones, lifts and emphasizes contours for a sculpted, post-facial finish.
Meet the mist beauty lovers are raving about. Packed with ceramides and amino acids, it instantly boosts hydration and leaves skin with a glazed glow à la Hailey Bieber.
These makeup artist-approved drops reduce redness fast, for eyes that look bright and refreshed–perfect before a big event or after a long night.
Story continues below advertisement
These single-dose capsules blend hyaluronic acid with ceramides, boasting weightless hydration that smooths and fortifies the skin’s moisture barrier.
You may also like: EOS Super Soft Shea Lip Balm – $4.96 Kintion Pocket Mirror – $13.99
TATCHA The Serum Stick – $64
The Curator
Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments