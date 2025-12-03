SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Beauty stocking stuffers that deliver major holiday magic

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 3, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Best beauty stocking stuffers View image in full screen
From Daise's buzzy new body mist to the Foreo Bear micro-current face tool, read on for 15 beauty stocking stuffers that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the stocking stuffers on this list. From a buzzy new body mist to a coveted high-tech face tool, read on for 15 picks that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.

 

best beauty stocking stuffers
Glow Recipe Prickly Pear Peptide Vegan Mucin Serum
A complexion-brightening crowd-pleaser, this peptide-powered serum uses vegan mucin to deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.
$45 at Sephora $46 at Glowrecipe.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

best beauty stocking stuffers
DAISE Sunny Daise Fragrance Body Mist in Vanilla & Coconut
With notes of vanilla and creamy coconut, this sweet body mist is a tropical escape in a spritz.
$6.96 at Walmart

 

Diptyque Baies (Berries) Scented Candle
Give the gift of luxury ambience. This iconic candle blends notes of blackcurrant berries and rose to create a Parisian-inspired holiday home fragrance.
$105 at Holt Renfrew

 

best beauty stocking stuffers
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush
A makeup-bag must-have, this silky cream blush melts seamlessly into skin for a truly irresistible, natural-looking flush.
$41 at Sephora $41 at meritbeauty.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Three Ships Barrier-Building Lip Treatment
Chapped lips, begone! This nourishing treatment uses ceramides, peptides and cloudberry seed oil to repair dryness and lock in moisture–perfect for snow-day strolls.
$24 on Amazon

 

Kitsch Creaseless Hair Clips
These cutesy no-crease clips section hair cleanly while keeping makeup application smudge-free and stress-free.
$11.19 on Amazon (was $13.99)

 

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79

Story continues below advertisement

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm – $11.86

Gillette Venus Snap Cosmo Pink On-the-Go Razor – $12.99

 

best beauty stocking stuffers
L'Occitane Nourishing and Protective Shea Butter Hand Cream
Courtesy of shea butter, this rich hand cream instantly relieves dryness and leaves hands silky-soft with a delectable aroma of fresh almonds and warm vanilla.
$17 at Sephora $15 at L'Occitane

 

grace & stella Under Eye Masks
For the friend who’s permanently “a little tired,” (it’s me–I’m that friend) these cooling hydrogel masks magically depuff and brighten under-eyes.
$27.95 on Amazon (was $40)
Story continues below advertisement

 

OPI Red Velvet Nail Polish
A festive red that never misses, this long-wearing polish delivers a plush, red velvet-inspired finish for holiday party sophistication.
$15.5 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

best beauty stocking stuffers
Lush Super Milk Dusting Powder
The sweetest stocking stuffer of them all–this smells-like-a-dream dusting powder leaves skin soft and lightly scented.
$16.50 at Lush

 

DAE Hair Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream & Taming Wand
No flyaways here. This multitasking styling cream and built-in taming wand smooths strays and hydrates hair, with a citrus scent that seals the deal.
$30 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

FOREO Bear 2 go
Designed for the skincare devotee, this petite microcurrent device tones, lifts and emphasizes contours for a sculpted, post-facial finish.
$419 on Amazon

 

Rhode Glazing Mist
Meet the mist beauty lovers are raving about. Packed with ceramides and amino acids, it instantly boosts hydration and leaves skin with a glazed glow à la Hailey Bieber.
$48 at Rhodeskin.com $45 at Sephora

 

Lumify Eye Drops
Lumify Eye Drops
These makeup artist-approved drops reduce redness fast, for eyes that look bright and refreshed–perfect before a big event or after a long night.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules
These single-dose capsules blend hyaluronic acid with ceramides, boasting weightless hydration that smooths and fortifies the skin’s moisture barrier.
$158 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

EOS Super Soft Shea Lip Balm – $4.96

Kintion Pocket Mirror – $13.99

TATCHA The Serum Stick – $64

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
