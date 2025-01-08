6 winter skin care tips to get you through the season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s officially time to swap lightweight lotions for rich moisturizers, take a breather from overzealous exfoliating and embrace a few seasonal skincare tweaks. Think of it as giving your beauty routine a cozy, snow-day upgrade. From hydration-boosting hacks to tips for soothing weather-worn skin, this guide has everything you need to keep your glow game strong—even as the temperatures plummet. Ready to make winter your skin’s new favourite season? Let’s dive in.

1. Go easy on exfoliants

Could your skincare routine be unintentionally robbing your skin of moisture? Over-exfoliating is a common culprit. While exfoliants work wonders by removing dead skin cells, going too hard—especially in winter—can strip your skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it drier than ever. The solution? Scale back and opt for gentler formulas to keep your skin hydrated and happy.

Story continues below advertisement

That said, exfoliating is still essential to slough off dead skin cells and enhance your moisturizer’s ability to penetrate the skin. During the colder months, trade harsh physical exfoliants (those with gritty microbeads) for calming chemical options, like a glycolic acid toner. These offer gentle yet effective exfoliation without wreaking havoc on your delicate winter skin.

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Gentle on the skin but big on results, this go-to liquid exfoliant prevents blackheads and brightens with the power of salicylic acid and green tea without compromising skin’s moisture barrier. $39.20 on Amazon (was $49)

You may also like:

Kitsch Deep Exfoliating Glove – $11.99

Plantifique Foot Peel Mask – $19.50

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant – $28

2. Moisturize damp skin

Save your skin this winter by keeping your showers short and sweet. The magic number? Aim for 5 to 10 minutes. Stick to warm water—not hot—to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils and moisture. Hot water depletes hydration faster, and the longer your shower, the worse it gets. After stepping out, gently pat your skin dry to preserve that little bit of moisture left behind.

Story continues below advertisement

To truly seal in hydration, moisturize while your skin is still damp—this is when your skin is most receptive to locking in moisture. The steam opens your pores, allowing your products to penetrate more effectively, all while helping to trap the water your skin just absorbed. It’s a simple routine tweak that can make all the difference for your winter skincare.

For face

For body

Dove Crème Body Serum Pro-Ceramide + Repair It’s face care…for the body. Formulated with hydrating pro-ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this powerhouse cream is your solution for healthy, glowing skin all season long. $18.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash with Shea Butter – $13.47

e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer – $16.50

Moroccanoil Night Body Serum – $84

3. Opt for hydrating face masks

Hydrating face masks, especially those infused with skin-loving Vitamin E, are a fantastic way to give your skin an extra boost of moisture. Because these masks sit on your skin for a while, they allow more time for hydration to penetrate deeply.

Better yet, they double as a little self-care ritual. Picture this: a cozy evening, a soothing face mask and a warm cup of tea in hand. Hydrated skin and a moment of relaxation? Yes, please!

Story continues below advertisement

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness in just three to four hours of wear. $37 on Amazon

You may also like:

Nivea Micellar Water – $6.97

Thayers pH Balancing Daily Cleanser – $12.48

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask – $25.95

4. Don't forget your lips!

Chapped lips are a yearly affliction. It’s all due to our lips’ naturally low water-holding capacity and fragile skin barrier, which is easily aggravated by harsh winter elements.

Story continues below advertisement

The key to keeping dryness at bay? Frequent hydration. Keep a trusty lip balm within arm’s reach—whether it’s in your bag or coat pocket—for quick, on-the-go moisture, especially if you’ll be spending time outdoors. With a little extra TLC, your lips can stay soft and supple, no matter how frosty it gets.

Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm The age-old remedy for a cracked pout? Lanolin. Featuring ultra-pure Aussie lanolin, this cult-favorite ointment offers a non-sticky, deeply hydrating solution for dry lips and other parched areas. $16.95 at Lanolips

You may also like:

Nyx Professional Fat Oil – $8.91

Burt’s Bees Miracle Balm – $13.29

Bayfree Lip Tint Duo – $13.29

5. Use a humidifier

The ideal indoor humidity level during winter sits between 30 to 50 per cent, but as the colder months roll in, this balance tends to plummet, leaving your skin to bear the brunt. Coupled with the moisture-zapping effects of indoor heating, the result is air that’s drier than ever. The solution? A trusty humidifier. By adding much-needed moisture back into the air, a humidifier not only helps keep your skin soft and hydrated but also offers other perks, like relieving congestion. It’s a small investment that makes a big difference for both your skin and overall comfort during winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier The Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier is perfect for home-decor lovers with its minimalist design and whisper-quiet operation. Its versatile functionality modes will keep your space ultra-hydrated, day and night. $195.3 on Amazon (was $279)

You may also like:

Honeywell Mini Mist – $44.98

Ionic NanoSteamer for Face – $49.95

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool – $1099.99

6. Give slugging a try

That’s right—slugging. This TikTok-famous skincare trend with a quirky name is making waves for its ability to restore your skin barrier and revive winter-worn complexions. The result? Hydrated, glass-like skin that feels soft and supple overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

So, what exactly is slugging? It’s a simple technique where, after completing your nighttime skincare routine, you seal everything in with a thin layer of a petrolatum-based product like Aquaphor or Vaseline. This “slimy” layer acts as an occlusive, creating a physical barrier that locks in hydration and amplifies the benefits of your previous products.

Slugging is particularly great for those with dry, sensitive skin or a compromised skin barrier. However, its frequency depends on your skin type—dry skin types might benefit from daily slugging, while those with oily skin may want to use this technique sparingly.

Proper slugging is key. Avoid applying active ingredients, like acne treatments, before slugging, as the occlusive layer can enhance the absorption of these products, potentially leading to irritation or even drier skin. Instead, consider targeting dry areas like the corners of your nose, around the eyes, or the mouth—common winter trouble spots. When done right, slugging can be a game-changer for keeping your skin hydrated and protected throughout the colder months.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment This ointment nourishes while forming a protective barrier that allows oxygen flow, creating the perfect environment for healing. Sulfate-free, it’s ideal for dry, cracked hands and cuticles caused by extreme weather and frequent washing. $37.57 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Balm Tube – $4.97

Gold Bond Medicated Eczema Relief Lotion – $13.47

Innisfree Cherry Blossom Glow Jelly Cream – $38