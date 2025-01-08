6 winter skin care tips to get you through the season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It’s officially time to swap lightweight lotions for rich moisturizers, take a breather from overzealous exfoliating and embrace a few seasonal skincare tweaks. Think of it as giving your beauty routine a cozy, snow-day upgrade. From hydration-boosting hacks to tips for soothing weather-worn skin, this guide has everything you need to keep your glow game strong—even as the temperatures plummet. Ready to make winter your skin’s new favourite season? Let’s dive in.
1. Go easy on exfoliants
Could your skincare routine be unintentionally robbing your skin of moisture? Over-exfoliating is a common culprit. While exfoliants work wonders by removing dead skin cells, going too hard—especially in winter—can strip your skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it drier than ever. The solution? Scale back and opt for gentler formulas to keep your skin hydrated and happy.
That said, exfoliating is still essential to slough off dead skin cells and enhance your moisturizer’s ability to penetrate the skin. During the colder months, trade harsh physical exfoliants (those with gritty microbeads) for calming chemical options, like a glycolic acid toner. These offer gentle yet effective exfoliation without wreaking havoc on your delicate winter skin.
2. Moisturize damp skin
Save your skin this winter by keeping your showers short and sweet. The magic number? Aim for 5 to 10 minutes. Stick to warm water—not hot—to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils and moisture. Hot water depletes hydration faster, and the longer your shower, the worse it gets. After stepping out, gently pat your skin dry to preserve that little bit of moisture left behind.
To truly seal in hydration, moisturize while your skin is still damp—this is when your skin is most receptive to locking in moisture. The steam opens your pores, allowing your products to penetrate more effectively, all while helping to trap the water your skin just absorbed. It’s a simple routine tweak that can make all the difference for your winter skincare.
For face
For body
3. Opt for hydrating face masks
Hydrating face masks, especially those infused with skin-loving Vitamin E, are a fantastic way to give your skin an extra boost of moisture. Because these masks sit on your skin for a while, they allow more time for hydration to penetrate deeply.
Better yet, they double as a little self-care ritual. Picture this: a cozy evening, a soothing face mask and a warm cup of tea in hand. Hydrated skin and a moment of relaxation? Yes, please!
4. Don't forget your lips!
Chapped lips are a yearly affliction. It’s all due to our lips’ naturally low water-holding capacity and fragile skin barrier, which is easily aggravated by harsh winter elements.
The key to keeping dryness at bay? Frequent hydration. Keep a trusty lip balm within arm’s reach—whether it’s in your bag or coat pocket—for quick, on-the-go moisture, especially if you’ll be spending time outdoors. With a little extra TLC, your lips can stay soft and supple, no matter how frosty it gets.
5. Use a humidifier
The ideal indoor humidity level during winter sits between 30 to 50 per cent, but as the colder months roll in, this balance tends to plummet, leaving your skin to bear the brunt. Coupled with the moisture-zapping effects of indoor heating, the result is air that’s drier than ever. The solution? A trusty humidifier. By adding much-needed moisture back into the air, a humidifier not only helps keep your skin soft and hydrated but also offers other perks, like relieving congestion. It’s a small investment that makes a big difference for both your skin and overall comfort during winter.
6. Give slugging a try
That’s right—slugging. This TikTok-famous skincare trend with a quirky name is making waves for its ability to restore your skin barrier and revive winter-worn complexions. The result? Hydrated, glass-like skin that feels soft and supple overnight.
So, what exactly is slugging? It’s a simple technique where, after completing your nighttime skincare routine, you seal everything in with a thin layer of a petrolatum-based product like Aquaphor or Vaseline. This “slimy” layer acts as an occlusive, creating a physical barrier that locks in hydration and amplifies the benefits of your previous products.
Slugging is particularly great for those with dry, sensitive skin or a compromised skin barrier. However, its frequency depends on your skin type—dry skin types might benefit from daily slugging, while those with oily skin may want to use this technique sparingly.
Proper slugging is key. Avoid applying active ingredients, like acne treatments, before slugging, as the occlusive layer can enhance the absorption of these products, potentially leading to irritation or even drier skin. Instead, consider targeting dry areas like the corners of your nose, around the eyes, or the mouth—common winter trouble spots. When done right, slugging can be a game-changer for keeping your skin hydrated and protected throughout the colder months.
