Treat yourself to these 7 fabulous face masks

Some prefer to unwind with relaxing tunes and a glass of wine, or an evening of meditation followed by yoga. My go-to? Face masks.

Perfectly indulgent, and often the answer to all of my problems, slathering on a face mask cleanses the skin but also the soul, washing away my woes and impurities with ease. (Remember, it’s self-care, not vanity.)

Years of diligent research have led to my discovery of exceptional formulas–from clarifying clays and gentle exfoliants to hydrating potions that seriously deliver. If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, try these fabulous face masks for yourself–and thank me later.

Best exfoliating

The Ordinary Peeling Solution My skin loves a good exfoliant, and The Ordinary’s Peeling Solution tops that list. True to its name, this facial in a bottle is now my go-to face mask for reviving a dull, textured complexion. It helps clear pore congestion and restore your glow in only ten minutes, thanks to AHA and BHA acids that gently exfoliate the skin and hydrating pro-vitamin B5. $25.85 on Amazon (was $28.5)

Best purifying

La Roche-Posay Shine Control Clay Mask Clay masks are essential for oily to combination skin types like mine. If I feel a blemish coming on–usually around my t-zone–I know I can count on this kaolin clay mask by La Roche-Posay to clear my complexion. The best part? It’s formulated with glycerin, a humectant that helps protect the skin’s moisture barrier, leaving skin hydrated post-rinse. $28.5 on Amazon

Best brightening

GLOW RECIPE Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask I’m here to confirm, this Glow Recipe sleeping mask is worth the hype. It’s the perfect skin reset, with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and watermelon enzymes that simultaneously hydrate, brighten and firm. This new formula also contains AHA complex for added exfoliation. Come morning, my skin feels juicy and radiant. $49.98 on Amazon (was $52.83)

Best warming

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Facial Mask Love a good spa day? This Farmacy Honey Potion face mask brings spa-like luxury to your home with its gentle warming formula that transforms into a rich cream. Plus, antioxidant-rich honey, ceramides and upcycled apple extract delivers essential moisture to the skin, for a complexion that’s smooth to the touch. $56 on Amazon

Best pore-erasing

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask Behold, the secret to clear, luminous skin. Viral posts praising this Caudalie Instant Detox Mask had me curious, and I’m delighted to report that it exceeded my expectations. Forget pore strips–this product surpasses them all in pore-tightening prowess. Its transformative effects are visible as it draws out impurities and excess sebum, leaving behind a radiant complexion. $56 on Amazon

Best hydrating

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Winter tends to wreak havoc on my complexion, causing dry spots galore. Enter the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, my saving grace for restoring hydration without weighing down my skin. Infused with squalene, it delivers a nourishing surge of moisture, while its probiotic-derived complex works wonders, visibly brightening my complexion. $43.5 on Amazon

Best soothing

St. Ives Gentle Smoothing Oatmeal Facial Scrub and Mask With my skin prone to redness, a gentle physical exfoliant is crucial. The St. Ives Gentle Smoothing Oatmeal Scrub and Mask effortlessly tackles dryness and evens my skin texture, all without causing irritation. And–the best part–it won’t break the bank. $4.49 on Amazon

